CBI pressuring Sisodia to sign false confession, alleges AAP

In a series of press conferences on Sunday, senior Aam Admi Party functionaries alleged that former deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, is being “mentally tortured” by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the agency is allegedly trying to pressure Sisodia into “accepting all allegations against him and signing a false confession”. AAP senior leader Atishi during a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Greater Kailash MLA and AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the central agency does not have any documentary evidence to prove that Sisodia has embezzled money in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case. “Their whole game is now to get him to admit to all the baseless allegations through torture and to get him to sign a false confession one way or another,” Bharadwaj alleged.

In a separate press conference, Kalkaji MLA Atishi also accused CBI of “torturing Sisodia to please their political bosses in BJP”. Atishi said despite thousands of hours of investigation, the full-time involvement of over 500 officers, thousands of pages of charge sheet, and over 50 hours of raids, the investigating agencies have not been able to prove the corruption against Sisodia. “He was not named in CBI’s first charge sheet, nor was his name mentioned in supplementary charge sheet. Sisodia was not even named in the charge sheet submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). They don’t have any evidence against him,” Atishi said.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that CBI is forcing Sisodia to sign a document in which arbitrary charges against him by the agency had been filed. “CBI and other central agencies raided his house, office, ancestral village, bank locker multiple times, with some instances of raids lasting for up to 14 hours. However, no money or money trail could be established,” he added.

Sisodia was arrested by CBI on February 26 after around eight hours of interrogation. The investigating agency was initially granted a five-day custody of Sisodia, which was extended on Saturday (March 4), to Monday. Sisodia, who has resigned from the cabinet and as deputy chief minister, had also claimed before the court that he was “sitting for eight to nine hours and answering the same questions again and again” and termed it “mental harassment”.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that Sisodia’s arrest has shaken the entire Aam Aadmi Party and that is why three to four AAP leaders hold press conferences on his arrest every day. “Sisodia is the main mastermind of the scams of the AAP government. As his CBI custody is extending, the AAP is panicking. AAP leaders know and understand that Sisodia is now trapped and he will have to stay in jail for a long time, so they are trying to show him as a political victim by creating gimmicks,” Kapoor said.

Kapoor added all the three AAP leaders alleged that Sisodia is being mentally tortured but on Saturday during his appearance in CBI court, Sisodia himself had said that CBI is treating him well in custody. “AAP leaders compare Sisodia with revered Bhagat Singh but forget that revered Bhagat Singh never sought bail when he was accused, while Sisodia or Satyendar Jain both have several times asked for bail and the court has rejected their pleas. Sisodia is now trapped and it would be better if the AAP apologises to the public for his misdeeds instead of getting bail for its corrupt leader,” he added.