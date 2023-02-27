Delhi excise policy: Court remands Manish Sisodia in CBI custody for 5 days

A local court on Monday sent Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia to five days of CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) custody in the Delhi liquor excise policy case.

CBI stated that the entire case is about profit margins and the policies were hatched in a secretive manner. (Facebook | Manish Sisodia)

The CBI had called Sisodia for questioning in the ongoing investigation in the matter regarding alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the liquor excise policy and extending post tender benefits to private individuals.

He was arrested by the CBI on Sunday evening after being interrogated by the agency for approximately eight hours.

CBI had sought five days police custody of Sisodia citing that he was evasive in his answers during the examination and wasn’t revealing facts.

CBI submitted before the court that several incriminating evidence were recovered during the raids and to conduct a fair investigation, custody is required.

It was submitted before the court that two draft policies were recovered where the profit margins were increased from 5% to 12% and the reason for this increase could not be explained by Sisodia during the interrogation.

The CBI further argued that the wholesale eligibility criteria was also increased from ₹100 crore to ₹500 crore.

It was also pointed out by the CBI that Sisodia had submitted only one phone during the investigation and destroyed three other phones.

CBI stated that the entire case is about profit margins and the policies were hatched in a secretive manner.

Senior advocates Siddharth Aggarwal, Mohit Mathur and Dayan Krishnan appearing for Sisodia opposed the remand application moved by the CBI.

It was submitted by senior advocate Dayan Krishnan that the grounds for remand are not tenable in the eyes of law. It was further argued that it is the case of the CBI that Sisodia is not answering in the way they want him to answer and that cannot be a ground for remand.

“Somebody is not answering a question what you want to hear, this cannot be a ground for remand... There cannot be self-incrimination”, he added.

Senior advocate Mohit Mathur pointed out that Sisodia had been cooperating in the investigation.

He argued that Lt Governor VK Saxena had suggested changes in the policy which were implemented, and he also tried to keep everything in the open.

It was also argued before the court that the policy was sent to the Lt Governor in the end and he had not objected to the policy

Senior advocate Siddhartha Aggarwal also submitted that guidelines given in Arnesh Kumar was not complied with. He also argued that the sections invoked against Sisodia are punishable with only up to 7 years of imprisonment.

It was also pointed out that the arrest was done with an ulterior motive and this case is an assault on the individuals and the institution.

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court special judge MK Nagpal, after hearing the arguments of both the parties at length, sent Sisodia to CBI custody till March 4.

Sisodia was arrested on Sunday evening after an entire day of questioning done by the CBI regarding the case.

The deputy CM was issued a notice to join the investigation on February 19. However, he sought time of one week citing his pre-occupation.

A notice was again issued to him to join the investigation on February 26 for his interrogation which he complied with.

The CBI had in a press release issued on Sunday stated that, “He was issued a notice u/s 41A Cr.P.C for attending the investigation today (on 26.02.2023) for answering various questions evaded by him during his examination on 17.10.2022 and further questions relating to his incriminating role based on evidence collected during investigation of the case. However, he gave evasive replies and did not co-operate the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary. Therefore, he has been arrested.”

The CBI has been conducting a probe into the matter pursuant to a letter which was sent by the Lt Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena, alleging irregularities in the framing and implementation of the Liquor Excise Policy which was scrapped in August 2022.

