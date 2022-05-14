Delhi Film policy launched to bolster city’s job growth

New Delhi: Deputy chief minister on Friday launched the Delhi Film Policy, which promises a single-window system to provide clearances for film shootings within 15 days, subsidies and international film festivals , and is part of the government’s Budget push to generate two million jobs in five years.

“Under this policy, a complete single window e-film clearance portal has been developed which will enable the filmmakers to get approval from the required agencies based on their location in just 15 days through an online process. There are 25 such agencies which are available on this online clearance portal. Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) will be the nodal agency for implementing this policy and services,” said Sisodia, who unveiled the policy at a function at Delhi Secretariat on Friday.

Earlier, filmmakers had to get individual permissions from the 25 departments, which took a longer time.

According to the film policy, the Delhi government is also planning to have its own International Film Festival, in addition to a Delhi Film Excellence Awards in which not just film stars, but also crew members will be honoured.

“The Kejriwal government wants to make the Delhi International Film Festival as spectacular as the Cannes Film Festival. For this, a delegation of DTTDC will go to the upcoming Cannes Film Festival and take experience from there to prepare the outline of the Delhi International Film Festival,” the government said in a statement.

The new film policy aims to “promote artistic, creative and cultural expression”; “brand Delhi as a vibrant film shooting destination”; build large, enthusiastic audiences for films shot in Delhi both “at the domestic and global level”; and develop and support local talent and provide a skilled ecosystem in Delhi.

Under Delhi Film Policy, the Delhi government also plans to provide subsidies to filmmakers for film production in Delhi and would also encourage hiring local people in the film industry.

“Delhi Film Policy 2022 will create massive employment and economic development opportunities in Delhi along with attracting tourism to the national capital. The policy will help Delhi evolve as a brand, with more coverage on the silver screen, create jobs, boost the economy of the Capital, and will instil a sense of pride among the people of Delhi. The policy will bring together the entire world of hospitality, tourism, transport, cinema and artistes,” said Sisodia.

Swati Sharma, secretary (Tourism) and MD Delhi Tourism Corporation, hailed the policy as an example of cooperation between various agencies. “Under it up to 25 different government agencies including Delhi government and central government are under one umbrella. All these agencies are now onboard a single platform (e-Film Clearance) to make Delhi a film hub at the national and international level... The e-film clearance – a completely online single-window clearance mechanism -- was developed and finalised by holding regular meetings with various agencies and other stakeholders like production agencies etc even during the Covid period through video conferencing sessions,” Sharma said.

To apply for clearance, filmmakers can visit the website of Delhi Tourism (www.delhitourism.gov.in) and click on the ‘e-Film Clearance’ icon.

Point-based subsidies

The film policy also entails subsidies for filmmaking expenses. “It will be decided on the basis of the point system, taking into account location, branding of the location, involvement of local artistes in the film crew and support staff, expenses during pre-production, production and post-production of the film in Delhi. The Delhi government has allocated ₹30 crore for the Delhi Film Fund which will help in branding Delhi as a national and international tourist destination from the point of view of film promotion,” said the official.

The policy also has a provision of ‘Delhi Film Card’. “Filmmakers and production agencies will get a ‘Delhi Film Card’ which will be valued at ₹1 lakh and will enable them to avail special deals and packages in the city. Under the policy, tourism and hospitality companies will be empaneled with the tourism department. Delhi Film Card holders will get discounts on facilities like travel within Delhi, logistics, hotels, etc.,” said another official.

“A Film Shooting Promotion Cell will also be set up in Delhi. Apart from this, a Film Development Cell and Film Advisory Body will also be formed to promote film production in Delhi. The DTTDC will act as the nodal agency in coordination with all the stakeholders and film production agencies of the state,” a tourism department official said.

Manoj Srivastava, former CEO, Entertainment Society of Goa, and now a film producer and director, welcomed the film policy. “Each initiative that seeks to supports creation of film industry is welcome. The intent is good but implementation must meet the objectives. I welcome the initiative that the government has taken. However, being a multi-authority set-up, the policy will have its own challenges,” said Srivastava.

