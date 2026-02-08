Delhi: Financial powers of MCD commissioner increased

The Delhi government has enhanced the financial powers of the Municipal Corporation of Dellhi’s (MCD) commissioner, authorising him to approve projects and schemes up to ₹50 crore at his own level, officials said on Saturday. According to officials, the decision is aimed at accelerating development works in the MCD and ensuring that projects move efficiently from approval to execution.

At present, the commissioner is empowered to approve projects only up to ₹5 crore, said an official, adding that projects exceeding this amount required approval from the Standing Committee of the corporation, followed by final clearance from the House of the corporation.

This multi-tiered approval mechanism often led to delays in the execution of development works. By increasing the financial powers, the implementation process of schemes will become simpler, faster, and effective, said the official.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said that empowering local bodies is a top priority of the government for the overall development of Delhi.

She added that the decision has been taken with public interest at its core and will directly benefit the people of the capital. “Timely execution of development works will ensure better utilisation of resources, enhance the effectiveness of public expenditure, and provide much-needed relief to citizens from daily civic inconveniences,” she added.