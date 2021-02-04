Delhi: FIR against two children’s homes for abuse against inmates

The Delhi Police on Thursday said that it has registered a first information report (FIR) against violations in two children’s homes in south Delhi after receiving a complaint from the National Commission For Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

While one of these homes is for girls, the other is for boys, said Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (south).

“The complaints are regarding sexual abuse against children in the two homes as well as other violations such as using children for wrong activities and misusing their facilities,” Thakur said.

The DCP said that the complaints were about abuse against more than one child at each of the two homes.

The officer said that the FIR was registered under Juvenile Justice Act and Section 188 (disobedience to an order passed by a government servant) of the Indian Penal Code at Mehrauli police station.

“The NCPCR had submitted a complaint after inspection of the two homes in October. We have now registered an FIR based on their findings,” said the DCP.

HT reached out to the two homes to seek their response to the allegations and learnt that both were run by the same management. “The NCPCR did ask us for some documents in October and we submitted them. But they have neither given us any inspection report despite repeated requests, nor have we heard from the police so far,” said the programme in-charge for both the homes.

HT is reaching out to NCPCR for their response.