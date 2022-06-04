Delhi: Fire breaks out in hospital in Patparganj area, five fire tenders on spot

A fire broke out on the second floor of Jain Hospital in Patparganj area of East Delhi on Sunday. According to Delhi Fire Service officials, a fire call was received at around 4:45 pm from Jain Hospital at Pushpanjali Enclave in Vikas Marg Extension area of Patparganj. A total of five fire tenders have been rushed to the site to douse the flames. The fire was in a split air-conditioner installed on the second floor. No casualties have been reported till now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON