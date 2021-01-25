Delhi: Fire reported in Yusuf Sarai, Meera Bagh; injured hospitalised

Two incidents of fire, one of them caused by a cylinder blast, were reported from two areas in Delhi between 1am and 8am on Monday, fire department officials said. The cylinder explosion was on the second floor of a guest house in south Delhi’s Yusuf Sarai.

Two persons were rescued by the fire fighters from a building on fire in outer Delhi’s Meera Bagh near Paschim Vihar. They suffered burns and have been admitted to Safdarjung hospital for treatment, said Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg.

According to Garg, the fire control room received a call at 1.05am about a fire in a building at State Bank Nagar in Meera Bagh. “Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was in the fourth floor flat, an office of property dealers. Two persons were trapped in the flat. They were rescued and shifted to Safdarjung hospital,” said the fire chief.

The two rescued men, identified as Desh Raj, 68, and Neeraj, 44, suffered 50% and 10% burns respectively. It was not immediately known if the two were property dealers..

In the second incident, two cylinders exploded on the second floor of Gandhi guest house in Yusuf Sarai around 8am. Nobody was injured in the blast or blaze. Three fire tenders were sent to douse the flames, said Garg.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said that the guest house is names after the father of its owner, Monu Gupta. The guest house is on the ground floor while the owner lives above it, said the DCP.

“Cylinder blast was in the owner’s house and not in the guest house. No casualties have been reported. The blaze was controlled by the fire fighters,” said DCP Singh.