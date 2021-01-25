IND USA
A large number of tractors gathered at the Ghazipur border protest site ahead of the tractor rally proposed by farmers on Republic Day in New Delhi. (HT Photo)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain closed, curbs on traffic till R-Day

The Delhi Police have made elaborate security and traffic arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations and certain restrictions on some roads will come into effect from Monday evening
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:57 AM IST

Traffic around Delhi borders remained heavy because of the ongoing farmers’ protest and intensified checking of vehicles entering the national capital because of the Republic Day celebration’s security arrangements.

While borders like Singhu, Auchandi, Mangesh, and Tikri have remained closed for the last two months due to the presence of thousands of farmers protesting against the three contentious farm laws, the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) and Chilla (Delhi-Noida link road) are partially open only for traffic moving towards Ghaziabad and Noida.

As the protesting farmers have occupied the carriageways going towards Delhi at these two borders, motorists are using alternate border points such as Anand Vihar, Apsara, Bhopra, Loni, Kondli, Dallupura, DND, New Ashok Nagar, and Kalindi Kunj to enter Delhi from Uttar Pradesh.

Since no vehicle is allowed through Singhu, Auchandi, Tikri and Mangesh borders, the Delhi Traffic Police have diverted the traffic between Delhi and Haryana through Lampur, Safiabad, Piau Maniyari, Singhu School and Palla toll tax borders. The other borders between Delhi and Haryana are open, but traffic is slow because the police have been checking vehicles entering Delhi ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.

The Delhi Police have made elaborate security and traffic arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations and certain restrictions on some roads, especially around the national parade route at Rajpath, will come into effect from Monday evening.

As per the traffic police’s advisory, no vehicle will be allowed on Vijay Chowk 6pm onwards on January 25 till the parade is over on January 26. Rajpath is already out of bounds. No cross traffic will be allowed on Rajpath intersections at Rafi Marg, Janpath, and Man Singh Road from 11pm on January 25 till the parade is over, the traffic police said.

New Delhi: Traffic jam at GT Karnal Road in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 20. 2021. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)(PTI01_20_2021_000034B)(PTI)
delhi news

Traffic disruptions on NH between Karnal and Delhi from Jan 25-27

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:48 AM IST
Traffic on KMP-KGP Expressway will also be impacted and interchanges at Kundli, Assaudha and Badli will not be accessible to traffic movement on these dates.
While the police pegged the number of tractors at around 30,000, farm leaders said there would be about 250,000 tractors entering Delhi from the three border points.(ANI Photo)
delhi news

Farmers’ rally allowed after Republic Day event ends

By shiv sunny, Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:30 AM IST
The Delhi Police permitted the tractor rally after the Republic Day celebrations end in the afternoon on Tuesday. The three routes are around 194km in length, of which over 100km will fall inside the national capital, said Dependra Pathak, special commissioner of police (intelligence).
A total of 53 people were killed and more than 400 were injured in the riots that ravaged parts of north-east Delhi in February last year. Police have registered 755 cases related to the communal violence.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
delhi news

700 victims of Delhi riots file claims for damages

By karn pratap singh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:55 AM IST
The North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission (NEDRCC) has also extended the date for filing claims till February 15 from the earlier deadline of January 15. The first deadline for claims was December 31, 2020.
The officers said both the passengers had concealed the heroin filled pouches in a false cavity of their suitcase along the edges.(HT Archives, Representative image)
delhi news

Delhi: 2 Ugandans held for smuggling heroin

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:53 AM IST
The two passengers were identified as Hamuza Sserugo, 34, and Umar Sebandeke, 36. The smuggling attempt came to the fore around 4am on Sunday when the two passengers landed at Delhi airport from Doha and were intercepted following a tip-off as they crossed the green channel.
Police said that the two men told police that they had hired Yulu bikes and named them Hindustan and Pakistan, to race with each other.(HT Archives. Representative image)
delhi news

Two detained for raising ‘Pak Zindabad’ slogans

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:49 AM IST
A couple of passers by called the police control room to report the incident. The duo, however,were released after a detailed verification, senior police officers said.
Delhi’s air quality has rapidly worsened to “severe” on the air quality index (AQI) on Thursday morning(PTI photo | Representational image)
environment

Delhi had 7 of India’s 10 bad air hot spots last year: Report

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:46 AM IST
The Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Standards (CAAQMS) dashboard also shows that on January 23, ITO in Central Delhi was the most polluted locality in the country by a significant distance.
The brainchild of late Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi, Palika Bazar was built by the NDMC during the Emergency in a record time of less than a year and opened in 1979.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
delhi news

‘Notorious’: Another tryst with infamy for Delhi’s Palika Bazar

By Manoj Sharma
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:41 AM IST
By the mid-1980s, as the popularity of audio and video cassettes grew, many gifts and garments shops in the central hall of the market began selling electronics items.
Besides payment of salaries, sanitation workers are also demanding regular jobs.(Sonu Mehta/ HT file photo)
delhi news

Garbage piles up as strike continues

By Ashish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:37 AM IST
On Sunday, garbage lay piled outside dumping sites and roads across many localities in north Delhi, even as the agitating sanitation workers dumped more on the streets in areas such as Model Town, Timarpur, Daryaganj, Civil Lines, Sadar Bazar, Mukherjee Nagar, Narela, Rohini, Karol Bagh and Keshavpuram.
The store has been in South Delhi’s SDA Market since the 1980s, “but he laid its foundation 50 years ago,” the lady says, talking of her husband.
delhi news

Delhiwale: The mom-and-pop around the corner

By Mayank Austen Soofi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:33 AM IST
The elderly couple running the Rachna Book House look totally devoted to each other. Clad in a grey cardigan, with a bindi on her forehead as tiny as a dot, Kanta Oberoi turns towards her husband, Tilak Raj, declaring that the long-time establishment is a consequence of his earnestness and hard work.
On Saturday, the city recorded a turnout of 86% at its centres – the highest for a single day since the drive was launched on January 16.(AFP)
delhi news

Delhi: Minor tweaks lead to major jump in overall Covid-19 vaccinations

By Abhishek Dey
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:54 AM IST
Delhi has an estimated 300,000 health care workers, of which 240,000 have registered for vaccination, said government records. So far, 25,762 of them – out of a targeted 42,578 – have been inoculated in five days, government data said, reflecting an overall turnout rate of 60.5%.
"The BJP-led MCDs are implementing every scheme of loot in Delhi before their tenure ends,” said the AAP’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.(Twitter)
delhi news

AAP, BJP lock horns over councillor funds again

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:50 AM IST
While the AAP is in charge of the Delhi government, the BJP rules the three municipal corporations. The next municipal polls in Delhi are due in 2022.
The tractor rally has been allowed to set off after Republic Day celebrations end in the afternoon, officers said on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
delhi news

No halts allowed during Republic Day tractor rally: Delhi Police

By shiv sunny
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:23 AM IST
The police said they also chose the three routes for the day keeping in the available medical facilities along the way, to deal with any potential emergencies.
IMD scientists said the low maximum temperature could be attributed to the dense fog cover over Delhi in the early hours of Sunday.(Sanchit Khanna/ HT Photo)
delhi news

Minimum temperature in Delhi to fall from today, pollution to rise: IMD

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:20 AM IST
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), while the minimum temperature at Delhi’s representative Safdarjung observatory was 8.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s normal, the maximum temperature did not increase much, and was six degrees below normal.
ITBP personnel during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi on Saturday.
delhi news

Avoid areas around Republic Day parade routes on Jan 26: Traffic police

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:12 AM IST
Joint commissioner of police (traffic) Manish Kumar Agrawal said the parade will start from Vijay Chowk at 9.50 am and proceed towards National Stadium, while the tableaux will start at Vijay Chowk and proceed to the Red Fort ground.
Since the beginning of farmers' 'Dilli Chalo' protests, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh have engaged in a bitter war of words.
india news

Farmers protest: AAP ups ante, quotes RTI document to slam Amarinder Singh

Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:56 PM IST
The party on Sunday produced RTI documents claiming Punjab CM Amarinder Singh was part of a high-powered committee of chief ministers for 'Transformation of Indian Agriculture'.
