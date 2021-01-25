Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain closed, curbs on traffic till R-Day

Traffic around Delhi borders remained heavy because of the ongoing farmers’ protest and intensified checking of vehicles entering the national capital because of the Republic Day celebration’s security arrangements.

While borders like Singhu, Auchandi, Mangesh, and Tikri have remained closed for the last two months due to the presence of thousands of farmers protesting against the three contentious farm laws, the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) and Chilla (Delhi-Noida link road) are partially open only for traffic moving towards Ghaziabad and Noida.

As the protesting farmers have occupied the carriageways going towards Delhi at these two borders, motorists are using alternate border points such as Anand Vihar, Apsara, Bhopra, Loni, Kondli, Dallupura, DND, New Ashok Nagar, and Kalindi Kunj to enter Delhi from Uttar Pradesh.

Since no vehicle is allowed through Singhu, Auchandi, Tikri and Mangesh borders, the Delhi Traffic Police have diverted the traffic between Delhi and Haryana through Lampur, Safiabad, Piau Maniyari, Singhu School and Palla toll tax borders. The other borders between Delhi and Haryana are open, but traffic is slow because the police have been checking vehicles entering Delhi ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.

The Delhi Police have made elaborate security and traffic arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations and certain restrictions on some roads, especially around the national parade route at Rajpath, will come into effect from Monday evening.

As per the traffic police’s advisory, no vehicle will be allowed on Vijay Chowk 6pm onwards on January 25 till the parade is over on January 26. Rajpath is already out of bounds. No cross traffic will be allowed on Rajpath intersections at Rafi Marg, Janpath, and Man Singh Road from 11pm on January 25 till the parade is over, the traffic police said.