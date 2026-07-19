Delhi Fire Services to conduct surprise inspections of fire stations

New Delhi:

The decision comes after multiple fire incidents occurred in the city this year, claiming many lives and raising concerns over the department’s response time and preparedness. (HT Archive)

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) on Saturday said it will carry out surprise inspections of fire stations across the city.

According to an order issued by the DFS on Friday, senior officers were tasked to check the operations, discipline and emergency response of stations.

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The decision comes after multiple fire incidents occurred in the city this year, claiming many lives and raising concerns over the department’s response time and preparedness.

The inspections will cover the readiness of firefighting and rescue equipment, communication systems, availability and serviceability of protective gear, staff attendance, discipline and alertness, officials said.

Officials have also been asked to conduct a 60-second turnout (TOT) drill, which measures the time taken by firefighters to mobilise and leave the station after receiving an emergency call, as prescribed under the department’s standard operating procedure, the order stated.

Officers will also review the cleanliness and maintenance of station premises, upkeep of records, and compliance with departmental safety procedures and standard operating procedures (SOPs). Senior officers will submit preliminary findings, followed by a detailed report, the document said.

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{{^usCountry}} The exercise has been made compulsory for officers called away or emergency duties and those who are on their weekly off on the day of the inspection, according to the order. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The exercise has been made compulsory for officers called away or emergency duties and those who are on their weekly off on the day of the inspection, according to the order. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said that DFS seeks to strengthen their operational efficiency while ensuring that fire stations remain fully equipped.