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Delhi flags Yamuna fish deaths to Haryana, calls for curbing effluent dumping

Delhi Jal Board urges Haryana to address untreated effluents causing fish deaths in Najafgarh drain, part of pollution control efforts for Sahibi river.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 03:18 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB), taking note of mass fish mortality in the Najafgarh drain near the Dhansa regulator, wrote to the Haryana government, asking them to trace the origin of untreated effluents being discharged into the drain and take corrective action.

Dead fish spotted over the past week at Rawta village (HT Photo)

DJB has said that the departments concerned in Haryana are actively planning to treat untreated discharge entering the river.

“Delhi government had proactively taken up this issue about curbing pollution entering Sahibi river, with Haryana government’s departments. They are actively planning to treat untreated discharge entering the river. Again, it has been brought to their notice today,” the DJB said.

A senior DJB official, who did not wish to be named, said that “Mission Sahibi” was a key component for the Yamuna rejuvenation and Haryana is a part of the project.

“As part of the project, the sewage treatment capacity in Gurugram will be expanded by 90 million litres per day (mld) while a 227mld plant will be set up in Faridabad for which a deadline of March 2028 has been fixed. Fifty-five subdrains have been identified for in-situ treatment as well,” the official said.

 
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