Delhi flood: Yamuna water reaches near Supreme Court, remains over danger mark. 10 updates

The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi decreased to 208.46 metres at 6am on Friday, but continuously remains over the danger mark of 205.33. A total of 23,692 people were evacuated on Thursday from the adjacent areas of the Yamuna River in Delhi, an official statement said.

An NDRF team conducts a rescue operation on Ring Road in New Delhi on Thursday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Roads turned into rivers and water gushed into houses, medical facilities, crematoriums and shelter homes in Delhi as the Yamuna river water level rose to a record high.

Top updates on the Delhi flood:

1. Several key areas in Delhi, including the secretariat which houses the offices of the chief minister as well as his cabinet colleagues, were flooded on Thursday as authorities scrambled to lead rescue and relief efforts. On Friday morning, waterlogging continued near Rajghat due to the rise in water level in Yamuna river after heavy rain. On ITO road, people face problems due to waterlogging.

2. On Thursday night, Yamuna flood water reached close to the Supreme Court due to the possible backflow of water from drains. Some portions of Mathura Road and Bhagwan Das road near the Supreme Court were flooded.

3. Authorities closed all schools and colleges till July 16 and ban the entry of heavy goods vehicles engaged in non-essential services.

4. Delhi is staring at a drinking water shortage as the Delhi government decided to cut down supply by 25 per cent following the closure of three water treatment plants -- Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla -- due to the rising level of the Yamuna.

5. Although the Yamuna water level remained stable for three hours on Thursday, it started rising again to reach 208.66 by 7pm, three metres above the danger mark.

6. Chief minister Arvind Kekriwal said that entry of heavy vehicles, except those providing essential services have been banned. He also requested the Delhiites, residing in flood-affected areas, to not leave their houses if not essential.

7. The Outer Ring Road near the Red Fort, Vishwakarma Colony, Yamuna Bazar, ISBT bus terminus, Kashmere Gate, Shankaracharya Road, Majnu Ka Tila, Batla House, Kirari and Kingsway Camp were among other areas that were inundated.

8. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Wednesday issued an advisory asking people not to go to Nigambodh Ghat to carry out last rites. The crematorium in Geeta Colony too was closed due to the rise in Yamuna water levels.

9. The Archaeological Survey of India on Thursday announced that Red Fort will remain closed for the general public and visitors from the second half of July 13 to July 14 due to heavy monsoon and rainfall in the national capital.

10. Twelve National Disaster Response Force teams, equipped with inflatable boats, ropes and other equipment continued with the rescue and evacuation work along with Delhi Fire Service and police on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies)

