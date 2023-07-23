Delhi Yamuna breaches danger mark again, to rise further by evening; water enters Noida houses: Updates

A flood-like situation again looms over Delhi, the water level of Yamuna river in the national capital yet again breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres with the peak level at 205.75m at 6am in Delhi Railway Bridge on Sunday, according to the Central Water Commission.

Yamuna water level crosses danger level mark again in New Delhi. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The update also warned that it is expected for the river to breach 206.7 metres — the level at which people are evacuated from low-lying neighbourhoods close to the river — by 4pm on Sunday. “Thereafter water level will likely to remain steady,” stated the CWC.

Till 10pm on Saturday, the river’s peak level was at 205.02 metres, just shy of the danger mark of 205.33 metres. The water released from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana reached the national capital roughly 36 hours later.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has been on high alert due to the discharge of over 2 lakh cusecs of water from the barrage. "The situation has sparked concern, prompting the government to take proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents," Delhi revenue minister Atishi said.

To tackle the situation, the authorities have ensured adequate preparations in the central district, eastern district, or areas like Yamuna Bazar and Yamuna Khadar, the minister further said.

Officials on Saturday warned that the Yamuna water level in Delhi is likely to impact relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected low-lying areas of the capital.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Hindon river in Uttar Pradesh's Noida rose on Saturday, submerging the nearby houses. The police reached the spot and issued an alert regarding the situation.

"From Chhijarsi to Ecotech, water entered the houses in three low-lying areas. Poeple were evacuated from the houses. However, the river has not crossed the danger mark anywhere yet", said Suresh Rao A Kulkarni, additional police commissioner.

Meanwhile, in Ghaziabad, at least 1,000 people were evacuated since Friday evening after the Hindon river’s flow increased by 10,575 cusecs in the last 48 hours and flooded upstream areas near Raj Nagar Extension, officials aware of the matter said on Saturday.

The authorities also began fanning out to localities close to the river after states upstream including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand received heavy rainfall, bringing back the threat of floods that threw life out of gear a little over a week ago. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 25.

Parts of the national capital have been grappling with waterlogging and flooding for more than a week now. Initially, a downpour caused intense waterlogging on July 8 and 9, with the city receiving 125% of its monthly rainfall quota in just two days.

(With inputs from agencies)