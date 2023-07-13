Home / Cities / Delhi News / Watch: NDRF rescues family from flooded bungalow in Delhi's Civil Lines

Watch: NDRF rescues family from flooded bungalow in Delhi's Civil Lines

ByHT News Desk
Jul 13, 2023 03:35 PM IST

Several families are unwilling to leave their flooded homes which are sunk in knee deep water.

The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) personnel on Thursday rescued a family from one of the flooded bungalows in the capital's Civil Lines area. The NDRF team used boats to travel through the waterlogged roads. However, many families are unwilling to leave their flooded homes which are sunk in knee deep water.

Several areas in the national capital have been flooded, causing a lot of hardships to the citizens.

NDRF personnel used boats to rescue a family from a flooded bungalow in Civil Lines.
NDRF personnel used boats to rescue a family from a flooded bungalow in Civil Lines.

The capital's largest intra-state bus terminal, the Kashmere Gate bus terminal has been flooded, forcing the bus services to be suspended.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, a police van was stuck on a waterlogged road near Kashmere Gate. The van was empty as those occupying it were evacuated.

In a video shared by news agency PTI, several vehicles were stranded on a flooded a road under a railway bridge in East Delhi's Geeta Colony area.

On Wednesday, the Yamuna river breached a 45-year-record, touching 208.48 metres at 11 pm. However, the water levels have been stable since past one hour at 208.62 metres.

However, all schools, colleges and non-essential government offices in Delhi have been shut till Sunday. As of Wednesday, at least 16,500 people have been evacuated and moved to 2,500 relief camps.

(With bureau inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out