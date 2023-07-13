Watch: NDRF rescues family from flooded bungalow in Delhi's Civil Lines

The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) personnel on Thursday rescued a family from one of the flooded bungalows in the capital's Civil Lines area. The NDRF team used boats to travel through the waterlogged roads. However, many families are unwilling to leave their flooded homes which are sunk in knee deep water.



Several areas in the national capital have been flooded, causing a lot of hardships to the citizens. NDRF personnel used boats to rescue a family from a flooded bungalow in Civil Lines.

The capital's largest intra-state bus terminal, the Kashmere Gate bus terminal has been flooded, forcing the bus services to be suspended.



In a video shared by news agency ANI, a police van was stuck on a waterlogged road near Kashmere Gate. The van was empty as those occupying it were evacuated.



In a video shared by news agency PTI, several vehicles were stranded on a flooded a road under a railway bridge in East Delhi's Geeta Colony area.



On Wednesday, the Yamuna river breached a 45-year-record, touching 208.48 metres at 11 pm. However, the water levels have been stable since past one hour at 208.62 metres.



However, all schools, colleges and non-essential government offices in Delhi have been shut till Sunday. As of Wednesday, at least 16,500 people have been evacuated and moved to 2,500 relief camps.



