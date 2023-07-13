Yamuna water level stable for past hour after constant four-day increase

The water level of river Yamuna is stable for the last one hour after continuously rising for the past four days. The water level of Yamuna at 1 pm and 2 pm on Thursday stood at 208.62 metres. A view of the swollen Yamuna as its water level crosses the danger mark in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

On Wednesday, the water levels at Yamuna had breached the 45-year-old record, touching 208.48 metres at 11 pm. The officials had said that the water levels were likely to swell further.



The Delhi government has ordered the closure of all schools, colleges and non-essential government offices till Sunday.



The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has temporarily shut the entry and exit at the Yamuna Bank metro station on the Blue Line due to the rise in water level of the river. The metro body, however, said that the interchange facility is available and services on the Blue Line were functioning normally.



The areas inundated due to heavy rains included Majnu Ka Tila, Mayur Vihar Phase 1, Monastery Market, Geeta Colony, multiple portions of Ring Road near Kashmere Gate.

The national capital's largest bus-terminal, the Kashmere Gate Bus Terminal, has been flooded, leading to the suspension of bus services.

“Several water treatment plants had to be shut due to rise in Yamuna's water levels. I inspected the Wazirabad water treatment plant. It will be restarted once the situation is normal”, Kejriwal tweeted.

At least 16,500 people from six districts were evacuated and taken to 2,500 relief camps on Wednesday. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has already urged the Centre to intervene in stopping the release of water from the Hathni Kund barrage in Haryana.

