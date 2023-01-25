Delhi forest dept set to procure 5,000 plants to beautify two key roads for G20

Delhi’s forest and wildlife department has begun the procurement of plants, trees and creepers to beautify two key stretches -- Sardar Patel Marg and Vande Mataram Marg -- ahead of the G20 summit, officials said on Tuesday.

The department has invited short-term tenders for the two roads, with over 5,000 creepers and flowering trees set to be planted. The plan is part of a wider beautification project being undertaken across the city, which will host G20-related meetings starting from February till the summit meeting in September.

According to the January 16 tender notice, the plants being procured include 1,000 bougainvillea plants of different colours, 1,000 kachnar trees (Bauhinia blakeana), along with 3,000 creepers such as golden shower (bignonia venusta), madhumalati (quiscalis indica), Perda bel (vernonia elaegnifolia, Japanese honey suckle (passiflora caerulea) and wisteria (sinensis).

“The creepers and plants being procured are both for the G20 summit, as well as to increase our stock. Depending on the requirement on these stretches, we will start plantation of different varieties,” a forest department official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Earlier this month, the department had floated a tender for the procurement of 400,000 pots of grade 1 virgin plastic, which will be utilised for planting foliage and flowering plants in central Delhi.

The department is yet to decide where the potted plants will be utilised. “Some pots may be used on this stretch, but a final plan will be made once these are ready,” the official said.

While ₹21 crore has been set aside for the pots, no cost has been fixed for the procurement of the plants.

The official quoted above said each department in Delhi has been given instructions to beautify certain key stretches, with the forest department to do the same across central and south Delhi.

