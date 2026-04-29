New Delhi, The Delhi Forest Department is set to bring in retired forest officials and tap into their experience in the Aravalli region to strengthen plantation work and on-ground monitoring in the city's ecologically sensitive ridge areas, an official said on Wednesday.

Delhi forest dept to bring in retired forest officials to enhance ridge plantation work

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"These retired officers will be given positions as 'consultants' to strengthen plantation work and monitoring efforts in the ecologically sensitive ridge areas, as part of its broader push towards eco-restoration and improving green cover," the official told PTI.

Asserting that the step is aimed at eco-restoration plantation processes, especially in ridge areas, the official said the consultants will play a key role in monitoring plantations on the ground.

The official further stated that the experience of retired personnel will help ensure that plantations are carried out properly, survival rates are maintained, and gaps in implementation are addressed in a timely manner. They will also guide field staff and ensure best practices are followed during plantation drives.

In an official document outlining the plan, the department said it will engage retired personnel from posts such as Assistant Conservator of Forests , Forest Ranger, Deputy Range Officer and Forester as consultants on a contractual basis.

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{{^usCountry}} The document stated that the move aims to utilise the field experience and technical knowledge of retired officials in executing and supervising plantation activities, with a preference for those who have worked in the Aravalli ridge areas, where terrain and ecological conditions require specialised handling. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The document stated that the move aims to utilise the field experience and technical knowledge of retired officials in executing and supervising plantation activities, with a preference for those who have worked in the Aravalli ridge areas, where terrain and ecological conditions require specialised handling. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A total of 20 positions have been identified, including two for ACF-level officers, six for Forest Ranger or DRO-level officers and 12 for Foresters. The department also said preference will be given to candidates with prior experience in plantation work and field-level implementation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A total of 20 positions have been identified, including two for ACF-level officers, six for Forest Ranger or DRO-level officers and 12 for Foresters. The department also said preference will be given to candidates with prior experience in plantation work and field-level implementation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In terms of working conditions, another official said that the consultants may be required to report early at field sites and could be called to work on weekends or holidays in case of urgency. They will also have to mark their attendance through prescribed systems, failing which deductions may be made. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In terms of working conditions, another official said that the consultants may be required to report early at field sites and could be called to work on weekends or holidays in case of urgency. They will also have to mark their attendance through prescribed systems, failing which deductions may be made. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the document emphasised that the engagement is meant to supplement the existing workforce and scale up plantation and restoration work across the city, especially in areas facing ecological degradation.

Officials said the initiative comes at a time when Delhi is focusing on improving its green cover and restoring degraded forest patches, particularly in ridge areas that act as the city's "green lungs".

"By bringing in experienced retired personnel, the department aims to ensure better planning, execution and monitoring of plantation drives," the official said.

The document further said remuneration will be fixed as per existing government norms for retired personnel drawing pension, with no additional allowances such as house rent, though travel allowance may be permitted for official duties.

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According to the document, the engagement will initially be for one year and may be extended based on requirements and performance.

"The job will be for a limited time and may be extended for a while after review. However, it will remain a temporary role and will not lead to a permanent position in the department," the document said.

Applicants must be physically and medically fit and should not have been subject to any vigilance or disciplinary proceedings at the time of retirement.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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