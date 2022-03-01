Delhi: Four abducted from former MP’s house in South Avenue

Three guests and a driver of the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament from Telangana’s Mahbubnagar, AP Jithender Reddy, were allegedly abducted by a group of men from his residence in Delhi’s South Avenue on Monday night, police said.

The alleged abduction was captured in a CCTV camera installed at the incident spot. The former MP tweeted about the incident, and also posted a brief about it along with the CCTV footage on his Facebook account.

“Shocking incident at my residence in Delhi. My personal driver Shri Thapa and social activist Shri Ravi Munnur were kidnapped last night. I have filed a complaint with the concerned police department. Hoping for quick action and speedy justice. @DelhiPolice,” said the tweet posted on the account with the name and personal details of the former Telangana MP.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the social media posts that were uploaded by accounts with the name and details of the BJP leader, who is also the party’s national executive member, according to the Twitter profile.

The Delhi Police confirmed the incident and said that a case under Indian Penal Code’s section 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) was registered at the South Avenue police station.

A senior police officer said that a complaint was received at the police station regarding the matter. The complainant alleged that four people who were staying at MP’s flat no 105, South Avenue, were taken away by some unknown persons.

“Out of the four, three people were guests of ex-MP AP Jithender Reddy, and one person named Tilak Thapa was his driver. The complaint was converted into a first information report (FIR) and the investigation into the matter is under progress,” said the officer who asked not to be named.

Unconfirmed reports said that the four people were taken away by a Telangana police team in connection with an alleged attempt to murder case.