Delhi: Four abducted from former MP’s house in South Avenue
Three guests and a driver of the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament from Telangana’s Mahbubnagar, AP Jithender Reddy, were allegedly abducted by a group of men from his residence in Delhi’s South Avenue on Monday night, police said.
The alleged abduction was captured in a CCTV camera installed at the incident spot. The former MP tweeted about the incident, and also posted a brief about it along with the CCTV footage on his Facebook account.
“Shocking incident at my residence in Delhi. My personal driver Shri Thapa and social activist Shri Ravi Munnur were kidnapped last night. I have filed a complaint with the concerned police department. Hoping for quick action and speedy justice. @DelhiPolice,” said the tweet posted on the account with the name and personal details of the former Telangana MP.
HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the social media posts that were uploaded by accounts with the name and details of the BJP leader, who is also the party’s national executive member, according to the Twitter profile.
The Delhi Police confirmed the incident and said that a case under Indian Penal Code’s section 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) was registered at the South Avenue police station.
A senior police officer said that a complaint was received at the police station regarding the matter. The complainant alleged that four people who were staying at MP’s flat no 105, South Avenue, were taken away by some unknown persons.
“Out of the four, three people were guests of ex-MP AP Jithender Reddy, and one person named Tilak Thapa was his driver. The complaint was converted into a first information report (FIR) and the investigation into the matter is under progress,” said the officer who asked not to be named.
Unconfirmed reports said that the four people were taken away by a Telangana police team in connection with an alleged attempt to murder case.
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.