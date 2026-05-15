Delhi gangrape victim says she pleaded with suspects to let her go

“I told them I won’t take any action against you. Please let me go. I have three children waiting for me at home,” the woman who was gangraped by two men on a private bus earlier this week recounted to HT on Thursday.

The suspects have been arrested and sent to judicial custody, said police. (Photo for representation)

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The accused were identified as Umesh Kumar and Ramendra Kumar, both in their late 30s and originally from Uttar Pradesh. They have been arrested and sent to judicial custody, said police.

The 30-year old, a resident of Pitampura, said that she had gone to her brother’s house in Sultanpuri on the day of the incident to help him shift houses. On the way back home, she had managed to get an e-rickshaw till Saraswati Vihar on the Outer Ring road.

“I was standing at the bus stop when this private bus stopped. I asked a man standing inside about what time it was. He asked me to come inside the bus and speak to him. So, I boarded the bus,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} As soon as she got on, the driver then started the bus. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As soon as she got on, the driver then started the bus. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} There were only three people on the bus, including herself. The man who had asked her to board the bus then pushed her to the back of the vehicle and raped her while it was moving. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There were only three people on the bus, including herself. The man who had asked her to board the bus then pushed her to the back of the vehicle and raped her while it was moving. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “When they reached near Nangloi Railway Station, they parked the bus and then the driver also raped me,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When they reached near Nangloi Railway Station, they parked the bus and then the driver also raped me,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After this, she pleaded to be let go and that her children were waiting for her. “I told them what’s done is done and I will not take any action against them. That’s why they let me go. I then called the police,” she said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After this, she pleaded to be let go and that her children were waiting for her. “I told them what’s done is done and I will not take any action against them. That’s why they let me go. I then called the police,” she said {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} By this time, driver Ramendra,had left with two-three other men. But Umesh was still present at the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By this time, driver Ramendra,had left with two-three other men. But Umesh was still present at the spot. {{/usCountry}}

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When police arrived, they took Umesh into custody and the victim, who was bleeding, was taken for medical examination at a government hospital in Pitampura.

The doctors there told her to get admitted. “But I told them that I cannot because my husband is unwell and my daughters are waiting for me,” she said.

The woman lives with her husband, 30, and three daughters aged 4, 6 and 9.

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