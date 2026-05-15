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Delhi gangrape victim says she pleaded with suspects to let her go

A woman was gang-raped on a private bus in Delhi; two men were arrested. She pleaded for her release, citing her three children waiting at home.

Published on: May 15, 2026 05:08 am IST
By Hemani Bhandari, New Delhi
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“I told them I won’t take any action against you. Please let me go. I have three children waiting for me at home,” the woman who was gangraped by two men on a private bus earlier this week recounted to HT on Thursday.

The suspects have been arrested and sent to judicial custody, said police. (Photo for representation)

The accused were identified as Umesh Kumar and Ramendra Kumar, both in their late 30s and originally from Uttar Pradesh. They have been arrested and sent to judicial custody, said police.

The 30-year old, a resident of Pitampura, said that she had gone to her brother’s house in Sultanpuri on the day of the incident to help him shift houses. On the way back home, she had managed to get an e-rickshaw till Saraswati Vihar on the Outer Ring road.

“I was standing at the bus stop when this private bus stopped. I asked a man standing inside about what time it was. He asked me to come inside the bus and speak to him. So, I boarded the bus,” she said.

When police arrived, they took Umesh into custody and the victim, who was bleeding, was taken for medical examination at a government hospital in Pitampura.

The doctors there told her to get admitted. “But I told them that I cannot because my husband is unwell and my daughters are waiting for me,” she said.

The woman lives with her husband, 30, and three daughters aged 4, 6 and 9.

 
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