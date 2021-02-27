IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi gears up for bypolls in five municipal wards on Sunday
Officials said that Covid-19 patients can vote during the last hour of polling following laid down guidelines.(PTI)
Officials said that Covid-19 patients can vote during the last hour of polling following laid down guidelines.(PTI)
delhi news

Delhi gears up for bypolls in five municipal wards on Sunday

The bypolls are being seen as the semifinal ahead of the civic body elections for 272 wards of three municipal corporations in early 2022.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:07 PM IST

The stage is set for bypolls in five municipal wards in Delhi on Sunday with all three main contenders -- the Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and the Congress -- exuding confidence of emerging victorious.

The bypolls are being seen as the semifinal ahead of the civic body elections for 272 wards of three municipal corporations in early 2022.

According to the State Election Commission, around 2.42 lakh people are eligible to cast their votes in these municipal wards -- Rohini-C, Shalimar Bagh (North), Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauan Banger.

Voting will be held from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm. The results will be announced on March 3, officials said, adding that there are 327 polling stations. Twenty-six candidates are contesting the elections.

Officials said that Covid-19 patients can vote during the last hour of polling following laid down guidelines.

The AAP has claimed that it will make a clean sweep in the bypoll as Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal had recently asserted that the party can challenge the BJP while terming the Congress its "B team".

The main candidates in the by-elections are Dhirendra from the Aam Aadmi Party, Siyaram Kanojia from the BJP and Dharampal Maurya from the Congress in the Kalyanpuri ward.

Vijay Kumar from the AAP, Om Prakash Gugarwal from the BJP and Bal Kishan are contesting from Trilokpuri ward.

Former AAP MLA Haji Ishraq Khan is pitted against Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad of the Congress and Nazir Ansari of the BJP from Chauhan Bamgar ward.

These three wards are under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. The AAP held these wards which were vacated after sitting councillors contested the assembly polls last year and became MLAs.

From the Shalimarbagh North ward that fell vacant after the death of BJP councillor, the contest is between Surbhi Jaju of the BJP, Sunita Mishra of the AAP and Mamta of the Congress.

The Rohini-C ward will witness a keen contest among former Bawana MLA Ramchandra of the AAP, Rajesh Goyal of the BJP and Mewati Barwala of the Congress.

The AAP and the BJP have been attacking each other over a range of issues, including corruption, during the campaigning.

Earlier this week, senior AAP leader Raghav Chadha had alleged that the BJP, ruling the three municipal corporations, has turned the city into a "heap of garbage".

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said that the party will win all the five wards.

The Congress leaders have already appealed to Delhiites to vote for the party candidates in the by-elections.

Earlier in the day, the State Election Commission issued a show-cause notice to Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar and two officers of the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) seeking their reply on an advertisement on 20 per cent reduction in circle rates in the city.

In the notice issued to Khirwar, DIP secretary Padmini Singla and director Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, the Commission said that, prima facie, the advertisement violates the model code of conduct.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi aam aadmi party bharatiya janata party indian national congress
Close
Officials said that Covid-19 patients can vote during the last hour of polling following laid down guidelines.(PTI)
Officials said that Covid-19 patients can vote during the last hour of polling following laid down guidelines.(PTI)
delhi news

Delhi gears up for bypolls in five municipal wards on Sunday

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:07 PM IST
The bypolls are being seen as the semifinal ahead of the civic body elections for 272 wards of three municipal corporations in early 2022.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The state government had conducted 67,484 Covid-19 tests on Saturday comprising 45,873 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 21,611 Rapid Antigen Tests.(PTI)
The state government had conducted 67,484 Covid-19 tests on Saturday comprising 45,873 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 21,611 Rapid Antigen Tests.(PTI)
delhi news

Delhi reports 243 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active caseload sees slight jump

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:59 PM IST
Active cases jumped from the 1,231 cases reported on Friday to 1,307 cases on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Saturday was 301 in Noida, 295 in Ghaziabad, 292 in Greater Noida, 260 in Faridabad and 260 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB’s Sameer app.(PTI file photo)
The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Saturday was 301 in Noida, 295 in Ghaziabad, 292 in Greater Noida, 260 in Faridabad and 260 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB’s Sameer app.(PTI file photo)
delhi news

Air quality 'moderate' Gurgaon, worsens in Ghaziabad, 'poor' in Noida, Faridabad

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:32 PM IST
Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained high in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Crowd during the roadshow of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Shalimar Bagh area ahead of byelections in five wards of North MCD and East MCD in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Crowd during the roadshow of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Shalimar Bagh area ahead of byelections in five wards of North MCD and East MCD in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

Delhi municipal by-polls: Notice issued to 3 officers over govt advertisement

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:53 PM IST
In the notice issued to Khirwar, DIP secretary Padmini Singla and director Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, the Commission said that, prima facie, the advertisement violates the model code of conduct.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel said steps are reported to have been taken, the matter needs to be taken forward to ensure that freshwater is not used for gardening in public parks by the DDA and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.(Hindustan Times)
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel said steps are reported to have been taken, the matter needs to be taken forward to ensure that freshwater is not used for gardening in public parks by the DDA and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.(Hindustan Times)
delhi news

NGT directs Delhi Jal Board to ensure supply of treated water in public parks

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:39 PM IST
"The DJB may ensure supply of such treated water with adequate pressure and wherever piped supply is not available, supply may be ensured by tankers," the bench said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AAP supporters during party convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's roadshow for MCD by-elections in Shalimar Bagh village, New Delhi,(PTI)
AAP supporters during party convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's roadshow for MCD by-elections in Shalimar Bagh village, New Delhi,(PTI)
delhi news

AAP, BJP and Congress gear up for Delhi MCD by-polls tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:17 PM IST
The five wards where by-polls will be conducted are Ward No 32N, (Rohini-C); Ward No 62N, (Shalimar Bagh North) in north Delhi and Ward No 02-E (Trilokpuri); Ward No 08-E (Kalyanpuri) and Ward No 41-E (Chauhan Bangar) in east Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The police have registered a case against the accused who fled the spot. (File Photo)
The police have registered a case against the accused who fled the spot. (File Photo)
delhi news

‘Cop said he didn’t see any blood’, alleges woman whose stalkers stabbed brother

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:01 PM IST
The woman’s statement came after her brother was beaten up and stabbed by three men in the national capital’s Kalkaji area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Pratap Nagar area on Saturday morning. (ANI Photo)
A fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Pratap Nagar area on Saturday morning. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

1 found dead at factory fire site in Delhi’s Pratap Nagar

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:26 AM IST
The fire broke out after a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder exploded in the premises, eyewitnesses were quoted as saying by ANI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The arrested persons were identified by their first names -- Johnny alias Shiva, the key suspect, his cousin Naresh, Kailash and Tarun.(HT Archives. Representative image)
The arrested persons were identified by their first names -- Johnny alias Shiva, the key suspect, his cousin Naresh, Kailash and Tarun.(HT Archives. Representative image)
delhi news

9-year-old girl kidnapped, killed in east Delhi village

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:32 AM IST
Four alleged kidnappers, who live in the same neighbourhood as the girl’s family, have been arrested in connection with the kidnap and murder.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to experts, the liquor business in Delhi is shrouded in opacity and controlled by a handful of individuals or groups.(File photo. Representative image)
According to experts, the liquor business in Delhi is shrouded in opacity and controlled by a handful of individuals or groups.(File photo. Representative image)
india news

Business of liquor needs a major detox

By Abhishek Dey, Sweta Goswami
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:31 AM IST
In 2019-20, the city government pegged its revenue from the liquor business at 5,500 crore -- roughly 11% of its total revenue of 51,000 crore. Among major states, an HT analysis showed only in Karnataka and Telangana, liquor revenue formed a bigger percentage of the state’s revenue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi conducted 62,768 tests, as per Friday’s bulletin, of which 41,775 used the gold standard RT-PCR method, while the rest used the rapid antigen method.(AFP Photo)
Delhi conducted 62,768 tests, as per Friday’s bulletin, of which 41,775 used the gold standard RT-PCR method, while the rest used the rapid antigen method.(AFP Photo)
delhi news

Delhi sees 256 fresh Covid cases, highest single day spike in 35 days

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:26 AM IST
Further, Delhi’s Covid-19 test positivity rate has also increased gradually over the past few days, hitting 0.41% — the highest recorded in the Capital since January 29.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The mishap, which happened at around 11.45 pm has been captured on a CCTV camera installed outside a shop in the market.(HT Archives. Representative image)
The mishap, which happened at around 11.45 pm has been captured on a CCTV camera installed outside a shop in the market.(HT Archives. Representative image)
delhi news

Delhi: 55-year-old mowed down by speeding car in Vasant Vihar

By Karn Pratap Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:19 AM IST
The driver of the car, who, according to the police, was taking a joyride with his friends ran away, but was arrested on Friday morning. The police said that based on a medical examination conducted on Friday, he was not drunk at the time of the incident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mr Muhammed parks his bicycle on the side of the road, and seems to think hard.
Mr Muhammed parks his bicycle on the side of the road, and seems to think hard.
delhi news

Delhiwale: For him, waste is wealth

By Mayank Austen Soofi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:13 AM IST
Calling himself a “kabadi walla,” or trash collector, Wali Muhammed says he cycles around south Delhi’s Green Park, his trash collector’s voice echoing off the walls of the bungalows lining up the quiet alleys.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19 testing setup for the passenger coming from United Kingdom, amid mounting concern over the new strain of the virus, at Delhi Airport in New Delhi.(PTI)
Covid-19 testing setup for the passenger coming from United Kingdom, amid mounting concern over the new strain of the virus, at Delhi Airport in New Delhi.(PTI)
delhi news

Delhi airport’s Terminal 1 likely to be reopened from March 25

By Anvit Srivastava, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:43 AM IST
Airport officials said only a portion of the terminal will be made operational for now, as the ongoing expansion work of the building will continue. For now, the terminal will cater to approximately half the number of flights it handled before the pandemic-induced lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The petition, filed through advocates Vrinda Grover and Soutik Banerjee, has sought a court-monitored SIT probe into the death of the young farmer.(AP file photo)
The petition, filed through advocates Vrinda Grover and Soutik Banerjee, has sought a court-monitored SIT probe into the death of the young farmer.(AP file photo)
delhi news

No gunshot wounds on man who died during R-Day : Delhi, UP cops tell Delhi HC

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:27 AM IST
The police of the two states have made the submission based on the post-mortem and X-Ray reports, given by the District Hospital at Rampur in UP, which prima facie states that “there was no gunshot injury in the body of the deceased”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac