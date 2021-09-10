Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi gets 36 new Covid-19 cases
delhi news

Delhi gets 36 new Covid-19 cases

The city added 36 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, at a positivity rate of 0
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 11, 2021 12:49 AM IST
People stand in a queue to get themselves registered for taking the Covid-19 vaccine at a healthcare facility in New Delhi on August 24, 2021. (AP)

The city added 36 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, at a positivity rate of 0.05%, according to data from the state government’s daily health bulletin.

Over the past week, Delhi has added an average of 40 cases each day. There have been fewer than 100 new cases a day on average for the past 74 days now. As a result of the low fresh infection count, the test positivity rate — the percentage of tested samples that return positive — has been below 0.1% for 33 days in a row, below 1% for 103 and below 5% for 113 days.

No deaths of the viral infection were added for the second straight day, and the ninth time this month, as new cases and fatalities remained at record lows. These metrics in Delhi have been lower only during the initial weeks of the pandemic in March last year.

Delhi has added just one death of the infection this month, on September 7, and has recorded 16 deaths of the infection over the past month, showed state government data.

The active case count also fell below the 400 mark on Friday, after creeping over that number on two days — September 8 and 9.

So far, 1,438,154 people in Delhi have contracted the infection and 25,083 have died, according to government records.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pandemic giving rise anxiety, depression in people, communication is key, say doctors

Low teacher-student ratio may be reason for DU’s slip in NIRF rankings

Wettest monsoon in a decade, Met records show

Gang violence: 28-year-old cable TV operator chased and gunned down in Shalimar Bagh
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP