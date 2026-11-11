The Delhi government has ramped up preparations for Chhath Puja, which will be celebrated from November 13 to 16, and is set to make available 1,482 sites, including temporary water bodies, for the public to use for the rituals, said officials, adding that the Delhi assembly speaker and key functionaries oversaw the preparations at multiple sites on Wednesday.

New Chhath Ghat Along the Munak Canal

The newly developed 11km ghat along the Munak Canal will be inaugurated by BJP national president Nitin Nabin in Shalimar Bagh on Thursday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

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The chief minister’s office said that the government has developed a new Chhath ghat along the Munak Canal, which will run for around 11km — terming it the “longest Chhath Ghat in the national capital” and “first of its kind in the country” to be developed along a canal. The ghat will be inaugurated by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Thursday in Shalimar Bagh.

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Officials said the ghat along the canal was developed by redeveloping defunct sections of the canal, with around 1,400 truckloads of waste and filth removed. “After clearing encroachments along both banks, permanent steps and cemented roads are being constructed to ensure that Chhath devotees and visitors can reach the ghats and perform their prayers without difficulty. Changing rooms, toilets, tent arrangements and adequate lighting are also being provided,” a government official, asking not to be named, said.

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{{^usCountry}} Chief minister Rekha Gupta said the Munak Canal had been waiting for a transformation for years, and the Delhi government had changed its entire appearance in just one year. “Chhath is a festival that reflects our culture’s gratitude towards nature, the well-being and prosperity of families, and the spirit of public welfare,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief minister Rekha Gupta said the Munak Canal had been waiting for a transformation for years, and the Delhi government had changed its entire appearance in just one year. “Chhath is a festival that reflects our culture’s gratitude towards nature, the well-being and prosperity of families, and the spirit of public welfare,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Inspections and Facilities at the Ghats

Public Works Department and irrigation and flood control department minister Parvesh Verma, conducting inspections of ghats, said that the Hathi Ghat at ITO has been beautified with wall paintings, repainted and filled with clean water.

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“Chhath Puja holds a very special place in the hearts of lakhs of families in Delhi, particularly our Purvanchali brothers and sisters. It is a festival deeply rooted in our faith, devotion and cultural traditions. Our effort is to make sure that people have clean ghats, proper facilities and a safe environment, so they can focus on their prayers without worrying about basic arrangements,” Verma said.

Ghats and Agencies Across the City

The government said that in all, 996 locations will host 1,482 ghats, including 53 locations with 81 permanent ghats, 914 locations with 1,372 temporary ghats, and 29 locations along the Yamuna, with 29 ghats. As many as 74 separate agencies have been engaged by the government and 155 projects have been awarded to set up these ghats across the city, the government said.

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Chhath Puja’s Cultural and Political Significance

With an estimated more than 4 million constituents in Delhi, Poorvanchalis have emerged as a major cultural and political community in the city during the last decade. The number of sites where the festival is observed has also increased substantially, with the festival also emerging as a point of political tussle between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).