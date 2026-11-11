3,500 encroachments removed from eight key Gurugram roads: GMDA
The authority said regular patrolling and enforcement drives had helped prevent fresh encroachments on most of the cleared stretches, although some locations, particularly along the Sector 50–51 road, continued to see violations
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has removed around 3,500 temporary encroachments from eight key roads since October 8, clearing nearly 90% of the identified encroachments on these stretches, officials said on Tuesday.
The authority said regular patrolling and enforcement drives had helped prevent fresh encroachments on most of the cleared stretches, although some locations, particularly along the Sector 50–51 road, continued to see violations.
RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), GMDA, said the drive had focused on roads where temporary structures, carts and other obstructions had repeatedly reappeared despite previous removal exercises.
Bhath said an inspection was conducted on Monday by a team comprising assistant town planners (ATPs), junior engineers (JEs) and field enforcement personnel. The stretches inspected included roads dividing sectors 30–31, 40–41, 46–47, 51–57, 50–51 and 32–39, besides Medanta Road, Sanath Road in Udyog Vihar.
“During the inspection, it was found that nearly 90% of the identified encroachments on these stretches had been cleared and the roads were largely free of fresh obstructions. However, some locations, particularly along the Sector 50–51 stretch, were found to have fresh encroachments. Directions have been issued to take action against violators,” he said.
GMDA chief executive officer PC Meena said dedicated patrolling teams had been deployed since October 8 to ensure that cleared roads remained free of obstructions.
“Wherever encroachments have been removed, the authority is taking up the installation of protective grills, development of footpaths and improvement of green belts,” he said.
According to GMDA, several encroachment-prone locations near Medanta Hospital have been cleared, while protective grills have been installed at four locations. Plantation work has also been undertaken to improve and secure the adjoining areas.
The authority said nearly 50 personnel, supported by machinery and other resources, were being deployed daily for the enforcement drive. The teams are working under the supervision of assistant town planners to monitor the roads and take action against fresh encroachments.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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