Delhi gets first Yamuna safari; water sports and eco-tourism hub on cards

The Capital’s first recreational cruise service on the Yamuna, inaugurated on Tuesday, will offer more than just a river ride, with visitors also set to enjoy adventure activities such as jet skiing, skating and rock climbing as part of a planned eco-tourism destination along the Sonia Vihar–Jagatpur stretch. The planned eco-tourism destination will feature a musical fountain, food court, shopping area, children's play zone and illuminated pathways. (HT)

The 30-seater electric cruise vessel, launched by Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal in the presence of Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta at Sonia Vihar, near the Capital’s northern border, will offer a 6km round-trip journey between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur. The launch marks Delhi’s first major push towards riverine tourism.

The initiative is aimed at tapping the Yamuna’s tourism potential and encouraging public engagement with the river, officials said.

Also read: Experts say impact of cruise on Yamuna ecology not studied

Government plans eco-tourism destination with adventure activities It is part of the government’s wider plan to develop the stretch as an eco-tourism destination, with facilities including a musical fountain, food court, shopping area, children’s play zone and adventure sports activities.

Inaugurating the service on Tuesday morning, Sonowal said the initiative reflected the Centre’s commitment to developing inland waterways as drivers of tourism, economic growth and sustainable connectivity.

“India’s rivers and inland waterways are emerging as important drivers of economic growth, tourism and sustainable connectivity. The launch of Delhi’s first recreational cruise service on the Yamuna is another step towards reconnecting people with our rivers and unlocking their immense potential,” he said.

Gupta said the cruise would add a new dimension to Delhi’s tourism landscape and give residents and visitors an opportunity to experience the river differently.

“The Yamuna is an integral part of Delhi’s history, culture and identity. This recreational cruise service will offer residents and visitors a new way to experience the river while creating fresh opportunities for tourism and local economic activity,” she said.

Also read: Delhi govt to launch Yamuna cruise service on Nov 10

Musical fountain to showcase Yamuna's history and spiritual significance A major attraction at the site will be a musical fountain featuring a coordinated light-and-sound show depicting the Yamuna’s history and spiritual significance. The presentation will include its association with Surya Dev and Yama, as well as Lord Krishna’s Kaliya Daman episode. Entry to the show will be free, officials said, adding that the response would be assessed before deciding on seating arrangements.

The destination will also have floating jetties, ticket counters, online booking facilities, restrooms, waiting areas and illuminated approach pathways. Other planned facilities include food kiosks, a restaurant and a children’s zone.

The Delhi government has also procured two jet skis, for a new service that is expected to be launched within a week. The ride, lasting two to three minutes, will cost ₹800, an official said.

“In other states like Haryana, it is priced at ₹1,000. Here it will be offered at a price of ₹800. The ride will last for two to three minutes,” the official said.

Also read: Will Yamuna get its Sabarmati makeover? Delhi plans 52-km riverfront in two phases

Namo Yamuna River Safari to offer visitors a new tourism experience Delhi tourism minister Kapil Mishra said the Namo Yamuna River Safari would offer visitors a new tourism experience, allowing them to enjoy scenic views of the river. The musical fountain, he added, would present the “story of Lord Krishna” and the “glory of Yamuna Maiya” through music.

Delhi water minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said the Yamuna should be developed as a tourism destination while retaining its cultural and religious significance. He cited the Sabarmati riverfront project in Ahmedabad and the upgraded ghats of Varanasi as examples of riverfront development.

Also read: Treat the Yamuna as a river, not a drain

“Just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi developed the riverfront in Varanasi and the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad, a similar riverfront will be developed here,” Singh said.

He added that contracts to upgrade sewage treatment plants had been awarded and that water quality would improve as the facilities became operational.

Round-trip cruise tickets will cost ₹500, while the basic entry fee to the destination will be ₹50.