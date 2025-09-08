Floating jetties with facilities for devotees to be installed on Ganga in Varanasi

Equipped with changing rooms and an area marked for worship, four hexagonal shaped multipurpose floating jetties will be installed on the Ganga here, after flood water recedes. An artist’s impression of a jetty (HT Photo)

Devotees will now be able to change clothes and worship on the floating jetty itself.

The hexagonal shape will be made to minimise the impact of water flow and to dock more boats in minimum area.

Along with the jetties, boats will be anchored. It is proposed to install four jetties of special shape and size on different ghats, added an officer of the Smart City.

Smart City, Varanasi, chief general manager, Amarendra Tiwari, said that these jetties will match some architecture on the ghats.

These jetties have been designed in hexagonal shape, so that there is minimum impact on the water flow of Ganga. This design is not only environmentally friendly, but will be made keeping in mind the safety and convenience of the devotees, said Tiwari.

Tiwari said that it is proposed to start the work of floating jetty as soon as the water level of Ganga decreases. The floating jetty will be constructed in 73 square meters at a cost of approximately ₹1.87 crore. These jetties are a unique example of the combination of modern technology and tradition. Along with this, devotees will get a safe and organized place for bathing and worship.

Complete arrangements for safety and convenience

Smart City project manager Suman Rai said that double railing will be installed for additional safety. Double layer HDPE pontoon will keep the jetty stable in water. Pilgrims will be able to board and disembark the boat from the floating jetty.