Delhi Tourism, in collaboration with the Delhi government, is organising a three-day Navratri festival at Chhatrasal Stadium, featuring Garba and Dandiya performances, music and food stalls. The festival aims to promote traditional Indian folk dance and music while providing a platform for cultural engagement during the festive season. Delhi Tourism organises three-day Navratri festival at Chhatrasal Stadium

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the Tourism Minister attended the celebrations on Friday, October 17, according to the press release. The day’s programme was dedicated to Anganwadi workers and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), with workers from across Delhi participating in the festivities. Officials from the Women and Child Development Department of the Delhi government were also present.

The festival features Dandiya performances accompanied by music and a range of food options. Organisers said the event seeks to promote traditional folk art forms and showcase India’s festive cultural traditions. Entry to the festival is free.

The celebrations began on October 16, with a large number of young people attending and participating in the event, the press release said. The programme is aimed at attracting residents, particularly young people, through traditional dance, music and community participation.

The final day of the festival, October 18, will be dedicated to teachers, who have been invited to participate in the celebrations. The three-day programme is part of Delhi Tourism’s efforts to organise public events around festivals and provide residents with opportunities to engage with cultural activities.

Navratri, observed over nine days, is marked by religious ceremonies, music and dance across several parts of India. Garba and Dandiya are among the traditional dance forms associated with the festival, particularly in Gujarat, and are performed at community gatherings during the Navratri period.

The Delhi event brings these dance traditions to a public venue in the capital, with activities planned across three days. The organisers have invited different groups to participate on designated days, with the programme for Anganwadi and ASHA workers held on October 17 and the final day reserved for teachers.

The festival is open to the public, with no entry fee, allowing residents to attend the performances and take part in the celebrations at Chhatrasal Stadium.