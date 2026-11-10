Delhi government notifies 2026 Act for time-bound delivery of public services

The Delhi government has notified the “Right of Citizens to Time-Bound and Easy Delivery of Services Act, 2026” to enable time-bound delivery of government services and ensure accountability via automatic escalation, penalties on officials, and digital monitoring, officials said. The government, through a separate notification, will specify which services will be covered under the Act and the maximum number of days within which each service must be delivered. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

According to the notification issued on Monday, each government department will have a “Citizen Grievance Redressal Authority” for ease of service delivery. A daily penalty of ₹250 to ₹5,000 will be charged to officers for negligence and unjustified delays. The rules also allow for a one-time fine of ₹250 to ₹5,000 for rejecting an application without proper grounds.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said in a statement on Monday, “The new rules will replace the existing time-bound service delivery law of 2011. One of the key features of the new law is that citizens will have a statutory right to receive government services within a prescribed timeframe.”

The government, through a separate notification, will specify which services will be covered under the Act and the maximum number of days within which each service must be delivered.

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“A designated officer will be made responsible for every service. The law will also cover the concerned departments, local bodies, and notified institutions, making it easier to fix responsibility whenever an application remains pending. Citizens will know which officer is responsible and the deadline for completing the work,” Gupta said.

Online Applications and Digital Monitoring The Act aims to enable online applications and digital monitoring. “Every application will be assigned a unique number to track status online. The concerned departments must maintain digital records of all applications and regularly update their status. Once received, the designated officer must either deliver the service within the prescribed timeline or communicate the reason for rejection in writing,” a government official explained.

Residents’ Concerns About Implementation Atul Goyal, head of Urja, an umbrella body of resident welfare associations (RWAs) in the city, said citizens should have access to a transparent mechanism to track the movement of their files on the system.

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“The bureaucracy resists even the bare minimum of transparency. People have to pay bribes even to find out where their applications are pending. The intent behind introducing such a mechanism is right, but the real challenge will lie in its implementation,” he said.

BS Vohra, who heads the East Delhi RWA Joint Front, said ensuring accountability and answerability of officials was critical. Otherwise, a fine of ₹250 would have little deterrent effect, he added.

Automatic Escalation and the Commission According to officials, this will spare citizens the need to repeatedly visit government offices. “There will be automatic escalation of appeals/applications if services are not delivered within the prescribed timeline,” an official added.

If the concerned authority fails to resolve an appeal within the prescribed period, the matter will automatically be escalated to the “Delhi Right to Service Commission.” The legislation provides for establishing a statutory Delhi Right to Service Commission comprising a chairperson and members.

The commission will hear second appeals, inspect government offices, recommend departmental action against negligent officials, suggest administrative reforms and publish an annual report on the implementation of the law.

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“The Commission will also monitor implementation, inspect government offices, recommend departmental action, suggest procedural improvements, and initiate inquiries suo motu wherever necessary,” the official quoted above said.