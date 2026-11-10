Sebastian Lelio, Oscar-winning Chilean filmmaker known for A Fantastic Woman and The Wonder, dies at 52 following ‘health complications’

Oscar-winning Chilean writer-director Sebastian Lelio, best known for his work on A Fantastic Woman, The Wonder, and The Wave, has passed away at 52. According to Deadline, Lelio died last Friday in Santiago. Filmmaker Sebastian Lelio has died at 52. (Photo: Berlinale)

Sebastian Lelio dies It was confirmed by his family in a social media post from Lelio’s partner, Amalia Kassai. According to local media, he was found dead at his home, while Kassai’s post stated Lelio died “following health complications”.

“With great sadness, we announce the death, following health complications, of Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio. We are going through a time of profound grief, and his memory will remain with us forever. He was a wonderful person who made significant contributions to Chilean culture at important moments in its history. As a family, we ask for privacy and consideration during these difficult time,” Amalia Kassai wrote.

Meanwhile, tributes have poured across social media platforms, remembering the late filmmaker.

The official Instagram handle of Berlinale also paid tributes to Sebastian Lelio. “We mourn the loss of Sebastian Lelio, who was a dear member of our filmmaking community. In 2013, his feature “Gloria” celebrated its world premiere at the festival, earning Paulina García the Silver Bear for Best Actress. Four years later, “A Fantastic Woman” premiered in Competition, winning the TEDDY AWARD and the Silver Bear for Best Screenplay for Sebastian Lelio. The film later made history as the first Chilean film to win the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film and became a landmark work in the portrayal of trans characters on screen. In 2019, Sebastian Lelio returned to the Berlinale as a member of the International Jury. His visionary storytelling, empathy, and dedication to cinema and LGBTQ stories have left a lasting mark on filmmakers and audiences around the world. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and collaborators,” the post read.