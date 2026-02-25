Rima Das on the emotional journey behind Berlinale recognition: Win is deeply emotional

Filmmaker Rima Das’s Not a Hero recently won a Crystal Bear Special Mention at the 76th Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) on February 22, an accolade awarded by the Children’s Jury. The recognition celebrates her unique approach to storytelling. Reflecting on her achievement, Rima admits it was “deeply emotional” for her. Rima Das, (insets) Still from the film- Not A Hero, Team at the Fest

She shares, “Not a Hero was made by listening closely and trusting children, their quiet strength, their courage, and their right to choose who they want to become,” adding, “I observed how children were exposed to unfiltered realities and how quickly they adapt to everything around them. I initially thought of making a small and quick film, but once I became deeply involved, I started enjoying the process. I noticed a growing gap between their internal lives and a world that demands. The noise, competition, opinions, and instant rewards. Out of this friction emerged the film’s heart, Mivan.”

For Rima, the Berlin stage represented more than just a ceremony: “It was a space where cinema felt alive and deeply harmonious.” Having spent years participating in the festival’s Generation section, she credits the platform with teaching her to be brave. “It is this bravery that defines my craft: For me, good cinema is when a filmmaker tells a story with such conviction that you believe it, feel it, resonate with it, and feel mesmerised by the visual experience. It respects its characters and its audience.”

Talking about her unconventional journey, the self-taught filmmaker from Assam, who handles writing, shooting, and editing herself, adds, “I did not come from a film school background. I learned by doing... I learned to see light within darkness through life and cinema. I learned to believe again, to let go, and to trust the process and humanity.”

While she admits that “it feels good to win” for the visibility it brings, she maintains that the process remains her true north: “Every film is a new beginning. The most important story is always the one yet to be told.”