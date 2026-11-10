Sshura Khan praises stepson Arhaan Khan for being ‘incredible’ big brother to Sipaara, says he has set the bar high

Arhaan Khan, son of Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, turned 24 on Sunday and received heartwarming birthday wishes from his family. His father, Arbaaz, mother, Malaika and stepmother, Sshura Khan, took to social media to share special posts for him. Sshura praised Arhaan for being an incredible brother to his step-sister Sipaara. Arhaan Khan got special birthday wish from Sshura Khan.

Sshura Khan calls Arhaan a doting big brother Sshura shared a series of pictures featuring Arhaan and his little stepsister, Sipaara. The first picture showed him playing with the toddler, with her toys scattered around them. Another adorable picture captured him holding Sipaara's tiny hand. The remaining pictures showed Arhaan sharing warm moments with his father, Arbaaz and Sshura.

In her caption, Sshura praised Arhaan for being a doting big brother and wrote, "In the years that I’ve known you, I’ve admired the wonderful son and incredible friend you are, but watching you as a big brother has been a whole new discovery…!! You’ve set the bar so high that Sipaara might never settle for anything less..! 😂 She’s one lucky little sister, and you’re one in a million. All our love, always❤️❤️ Happy Birthday, Arhaan❤️🤗 @iamarhaankhan."

Arhaan had a rather cute response to her post. Reflecting his special bond with his little sister, he commented, "Akkha family ek taraf, sipaara ek taraf (While family on one side and Sipaara on one side)."