Sshura Khan praises stepson Arhaan Khan for being ‘incredible’ big brother to Sipaara, says he has set the bar high
Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora and Sshura Khan shared heartfelt birthday wishes for Arhaan Khan as he turned 24.
Arhaan Khan, son of Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, turned 24 on Sunday and received heartwarming birthday wishes from his family. His father, Arbaaz, mother, Malaika and stepmother, Sshura Khan, took to social media to share special posts for him. Sshura praised Arhaan for being an incredible brother to his step-sister Sipaara.
Sshura Khan calls Arhaan a doting big brother
Sshura shared a series of pictures featuring Arhaan and his little stepsister, Sipaara. The first picture showed him playing with the toddler, with her toys scattered around them. Another adorable picture captured him holding Sipaara's tiny hand. The remaining pictures showed Arhaan sharing warm moments with his father, Arbaaz and Sshura.
In her caption, Sshura praised Arhaan for being a doting big brother and wrote, "In the years that I’ve known you, I’ve admired the wonderful son and incredible friend you are, but watching you as a big brother has been a whole new discovery…!! You’ve set the bar so high that Sipaara might never settle for anything less..! 😂 She’s one lucky little sister, and you’re one in a million. All our love, always❤️❤️ Happy Birthday, Arhaan❤️🤗 @iamarhaankhan."
Arhaan had a rather cute response to her post. Reflecting his special bond with his little sister, he commented, "Akkha family ek taraf, sipaara ek taraf (While family on one side and Sipaara on one side)."
Arbaaz Khan pens a heartfelt birthday note
Arbaaz also shared a long birthday note for his son, expressing how proud he is of the young man he has grown up to be. Sharing his wishes, he wrote, "Happy 24th Birthday, Arhaan ❤️🎉 24 years of loving you, 24 years of being proud of you, and a lifetime of standing by you. I may not tell you every day, but I want you to know how proud I am of you. Being your father is one of the most beautiful roles life has given me. Today, as I see you growing into a mature, confident and wonderful young man, my heart is filled with pride and gratitude. Keep dreaming big, stay humble and always believe in yourself. I wish you courage to chase your dreams, strength to overcome challenges and wisdom to make the right choices. Always remember that no matter how old you get, you will forever be my little boy. Proud to be your father. Love you always!"
Malaika Arora shares an emotional birthday wish
Malaika also celebrated her son's special day by sharing unseen pictures with him. Expressing her love for him, she wrote, "Ain’t no mountain high enuf to climb ….. my baby boy happy birthday . Love you the mostest ❤️❤️❤️ @iamarhaankhan"
About Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's marriage
Arbaaz Khan was previously married to actor Malaika Arora. The couple tied the knot in 1998 and welcomed their son, Arhaan Khan, in 2002. After 19 years of marriage, they finalised their divorce in 2017. Arbaaz later married makeup artist Sshura Khan on December 24, 2023. The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Sipaara, in October 2025.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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