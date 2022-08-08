Delhi: Govt agencies start turning in applications to sell liquor across Capital
State-run agencies have started applying for liquor permits so that they can open retail stores by September 1 as the Delhi government reverts to its old system till a new excise policy is put into place.
“The applications for L-6 vends are being accepted and will be screened,” an official said, without specifying the number of applications the excise department has received. L-6 is a licence given to a retail store run by a government corporation in Delhi.
The four Delhi government agencies running the liquor stores are Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store, and Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd.
Also Read | Delhi: LG, state govt spar as row over excise losses rumbles on
The excise department on August 3 communicated the terms and conditions for opening liquor vends to the four agencies. HT has seen a copy.
The Delhi government is reverting to the old excise policy regime from September 1, some nine months after it introduced a new policy.
Lieutenant governor VK Saxena has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into alleged irregularities in the implementation of the new excise policy, which supposedly resulted into losses to the exchequer.
