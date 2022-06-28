Delhi govt approves 26 crore for development works in unauthorised colonies in Matiala

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday approved projects worth ₹26.69 crore for development works on roads, pavements, stormwater drains and sewer lines in unauthorised colonies in Matiala.

Under the project, concrete pavements and a better drainage system, as well as stormwater drains, will be constructed along a 19.46km-long road stretch in the area, said a government official, requesting anonymity.

“The previous governments did not pay attention to these unauthorised colonies over the years, and as a result, people have to even struggle for a basic civic infrastructure. But, the Arvind Kejriwal government has been working for the residents of unauthorised colonies from the beginning. The government has now approved this project for the construction of stormwater drain and sewer lines to improve the drainage system in Matiala, along with the redevelopment of over 153 lanes here. Redevelopment of lanes will also improve connectivity between Matiala and other areas,” Sisodia was quoted as saying in a statement on Tuesday.

According to officials, Sisodia has also directed the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (IFCD) to “complete these development works at the earliest” and ensure that “no inconvenience is caused to the residents during the construction works”. The development projects are being carried out in Tara Nagar, Hari Vihar blocks A, B and C, Patel Garden Extension, blocks B, C, D, E, and Uttam Nagar Block U.