Delhi govt approves ₹26 crore for development works in unauthorised colonies in Matiala
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday approved projects worth ₹26.69 crore for development works on roads, pavements, stormwater drains and sewer lines in unauthorised colonies in Matiala.
Under the project, concrete pavements and a better drainage system, as well as stormwater drains, will be constructed along a 19.46km-long road stretch in the area, said a government official, requesting anonymity.
“The previous governments did not pay attention to these unauthorised colonies over the years, and as a result, people have to even struggle for a basic civic infrastructure. But, the Arvind Kejriwal government has been working for the residents of unauthorised colonies from the beginning. The government has now approved this project for the construction of stormwater drain and sewer lines to improve the drainage system in Matiala, along with the redevelopment of over 153 lanes here. Redevelopment of lanes will also improve connectivity between Matiala and other areas,” Sisodia was quoted as saying in a statement on Tuesday.
According to officials, Sisodia has also directed the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (IFCD) to “complete these development works at the earliest” and ensure that “no inconvenience is caused to the residents during the construction works”. The development projects are being carried out in Tara Nagar, Hari Vihar blocks A, B and C, Patel Garden Extension, blocks B, C, D, E, and Uttam Nagar Block U.
19-year-old ‘drug addict’ murdered in Panipat, father, sister-in-law booked
A 19-year-old man was allegedly strangulated to death by his father and sister-in-law in Kabri village of Panipat on Tuesday night. Old Industrial Police Station in-charge Balraj Singh said, “The victim was addicted to drugs and used to molest his sister-in-law and beat up his father.” After a board of doctors carried out the post-mortem examination, the duo was booked for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.
As monsoon hits Chandigarh, MC races against time as 15% of road gullies yet to be cleaned
With pre-monsoon showers hitting the city, the municipal corporation is racing against time to clean road gullies and storm water drains as 15% of the work is still pending. As per the MC, it may take another 10 days to clean the remaining gullies. Presently, 30,000 road gullies out of the total 35,000 have been cleaned. 18 teams to control flood/waterlogging throughout city have been constituted.
Chandigarh | 10.8 mm pre-monsoon showers cool down
Pre-monsoon showers of 10.8mm brought a significant drop in the temperatures in the city on Wednesday. Monsoon is likely to be declared on Thursday or Friday, as per a statement issued by the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 30.1C, a dip of seven notches since Tuesday. The minimum temperature also went down from 31.4C on Tuesday to 28C on Wednesday.
Ambala | CBI arrests two railway officials for accepting bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested two railway officials, including a divisional engineer, for allegedly seeking a bribe of ₹1.8 lakh from a contractor for approving his revised estimates. The accused, senior divisional signal and telecommunication engineer Vivek Langayan and chief office superintendent Praween Kumar, were posted at the office of the divisional railway manager at Railway Colony in Ambala Cantonment.
Mohali records third Covid death within seven days
Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the tricity, Mohali witnessed its third-virus related death in a week on Wednesday. The other deaths were reported on June 24 and June 27. A 76-year-old man, resident of Mohali's phase 7, died at a private hospital on Wednesday. Besides Covid, he was also suffering from cancer. Chandigarh led the daily tally with 85 infections, followed by 53 cases in Panchkula and 52 in Mohali.
