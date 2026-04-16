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Delhi govt asks departments for mandatory biometric attendance, warns action against later comers

Delhi govt asks departments for mandatory biometric attendance, warns action against later comers

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 06:01 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Delhi government has directed heads of all its departments to ensure mandatory installation of biometric attendance machines, days after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in a surprise visit found absent officials during duty hours.

Delhi govt asks departments for mandatory biometric attendance, warns action against later comers

The Administrative Reforms department of the government in a recent circular directed all additional chief secretaries, secretaries and other heads of the departments for installation and use of biometric attendance system to ensure punctuality.

The department heads have also been instructed to ensure that already installed biometric systems are functioning properly and every staff member promptly record their attendance through it, said a senior government officer.

In order to ensure that no one escapes attendance, every officer and staff members of the departments, will require to be mandatorily registered with the biometric system.

"All the officers/officials including additional chief secretary, principal secretary, secretary, heads of the departments will mark their attendance only through the biometric attendance system," said the Administrative Reforms department circular.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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