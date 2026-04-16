New Delhi, Delhi government has directed heads of all its departments to ensure mandatory installation of biometric attendance machines, days after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in a surprise visit found absent officials during duty hours.

Delhi govt asks departments for mandatory biometric attendance, warns action against later comers

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The Administrative Reforms department of the government in a recent circular directed all additional chief secretaries, secretaries and other heads of the departments for installation and use of biometric attendance system to ensure punctuality.

The department heads have also been instructed to ensure that already installed biometric systems are functioning properly and every staff member promptly record their attendance through it, said a senior government officer.

In order to ensure that no one escapes attendance, every officer and staff members of the departments, will require to be mandatorily registered with the biometric system.

"All the officers/officials including additional chief secretary, principal secretary, secretary, heads of the departments will mark their attendance only through the biometric attendance system," said the Administrative Reforms department circular.

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{{^usCountry}} The attendance will be regularly monitored by the heads of the departments concerned, and action will be taken against the late comers and those leaving office before scheduled office time, it warned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The attendance will be regularly monitored by the heads of the departments concerned, and action will be taken against the late comers and those leaving office before scheduled office time, it warned. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "In case of late coming, early leaving, or not marking attendance, suitable action will be taken against the officer/official concerned," added the communication. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In case of late coming, early leaving, or not marking attendance, suitable action will be taken against the officer/official concerned," added the communication. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chief Minister Rekha Gupta last week conducted a surprise inspection of the Trade and Taxes Department office at ITO and expressed displeasure over the absence of officers during office hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief Minister Rekha Gupta last week conducted a surprise inspection of the Trade and Taxes Department office at ITO and expressed displeasure over the absence of officers during office hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "No laxity, no excuses," she had said and stressed that discipline applies to every employee, from staff members to the commissioners. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "No laxity, no excuses," she had said and stressed that discipline applies to every employee, from staff members to the commissioners. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the visit, she noted several staff members, including senior officers were absent from duty, after which she directing that show-cause notices be immediately issued to them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the visit, she noted several staff members, including senior officers were absent from duty, after which she directing that show-cause notices be immediately issued to them. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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