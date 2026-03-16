New Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said that her government is committed to strengthening judicial infrastructure in the city, emphasising that it will speed up the disposal of cases. Delhi govt committed to boosting judicial infra for speedier disposal of cases: CM Rekha Gupta

Speaking at a ceremony to lay the foundation stone of a family court complex in North West Delhi's Rohini Sector 14, she said judicial infrastructure is lacking and requires expansion.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Delhi High Court Chief Justice D K Upadhyay and other judges.

In a lighter vein, Gupta said she was a "little scared" while speaking amidst the gathering as the judges and the judicial officers have the "talent" to keenly focus on each word uttered.

She said that the Rohini family court complex will have 14 courtrooms and they will be equipped with several modern facilities.

The chief minister said the Delhi government was committed to extending 100 per cent cooperation for strengthening the judicial infrastructure and cited various ongoing projects in the city.

The government is readying court complexes in Sector 26 of Rohini. They will have 102 court rooms and 346 lawyers' chambers. The upcoming court complexes in Karkardooma Shastri Park will have 50 courts each.

Apart from this, the government is also working to provide residential accommodations for judicial officers, she said.

"The government completely agrees that better infrastructure should be provided to strengthen the judicial system," Chief Minister Gupta added.

Speaking at the ceremony, Delhi High Court Chief Justice D K Upadhyay said the judiciary never had any "doubts" over the intentions of the government to boost infrastructure.

He said that the presence of the chief minister and her cabinet colleagues, PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Law Minister Kapil Mishra, was a testament to the commitment of the Delhi government to prioritise the judicial infrastructure.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.