Delhi govt creates graded response action plan to tackle a third wave

Having learned valuable lessons from the devastating fourth wave of Covid-19 in the national capital, the effects of which were all the more deadly owing to the lack of preparedness on the part of authorities and the health-care system, the Delhi government on Thursday said it will create a “graded response action plan (Grap)” for timely management of the pandemic through pre-planned and systematic interventions.

Lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal will chair a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday to discuss these measures, officials said.

The health department on Thursday issued ordered the constitution of two committees for the purpose. The first one would be a “state level expert committee”, comprising senior doctors and bureaucrats, and will be tasked with preparing the Grap measures based on the positivity rate in Delhi.

The panel will devise a plan for mitigating the impact of a possible third wave and will also chalk out the preparations necessary to handle the specialised needs of children, in case more of them fall ill, as predicted by certain experts.

“Devise clear guidelines on when to announce lockdown and to what degree or extent. Prepare a plan of action for increasing and activating hospital infrastructure (isolation beds, oxygen beds, ICU beds, ventilators), essential drugs, oxygen supply, and other crucial items based on the positivity rate indicator,” read the order on the state level expert committee.

The second committee which will act more like a third wave task force in Delhi, a senior health official said. This panel comprises 13 members -- all bureaucrats and the state director general of health services. The committee has been tasked with the preparation of a detailed plan of action to estimate the number of beds (isolation, oxygen, ICU, etc) and additional equipment required, where these equipment and materials will be sourced from.

The government is also giving priority to ensuring adequate oxygen supply, officials said. The order asked the panel to ensure that all the large hospital facilities, wherever possible, get their own oxygen generation plants which can serve their oxygen needs. It also directed that all Delhi government hospitals must have provision for supply of piped oxygen.

“An assessment of the requirement of transportation vehicles in order to procure cryogenic tankers, and other vehicles required for the smooth transportation of oxygen from other states should also be done,” the order further stated.