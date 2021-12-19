Delhi govt, DDMA to hold review meeting tomorrow over rising cases of Omicron

Amid rising cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the national capital, the Delhi government and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a review meeting on Monday.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, health minister Satyendar Jain, Delhi chief secretary Vijay Dev, lieutenant governor Anil Baijal and NITI Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul along with other important officials of the Delhi government will be present during the meeting at 11.30am, the DDMA said in a notification on Sunday.

Discussions will be held regarding the overall coronavirus pandemic situation in Delhi and the rising number of cases of Omicron, which was first detected in South Africa last month.

So far, Delhi has reported 22 cases of Omicron and is the second worst-affected region by the variant after Maharashtra, which has found 40 infections.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday his government is ready to tackle the spread of the variant in Delhi and urged residents to not panic.

"I have been holding meetings these last few days and I want to assure people that our government is ready to tackle Omicron," Kejriwal said at an event.

Kejriwal admitted his government learnt a lesson from the ravaging fourth wave of Covid-19 in Delhi in April and May this year and assured the next wave will be brought under control if it comes.

“In April this year, the fourth wave of Covid in Delhi claimed many lives. We took help from everyone and together we brought it under control,” the chief minister also said.

Four private hospitals in Delhi—Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Max Hospital in Saket, Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj and Batra Hospital—have been converted into dedicated centres for treating patients of Omicron.

Earlier, only the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital was treating patients infected with the Omicron variant.