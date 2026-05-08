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Delhi govt designates analysts to collect, test water samples

Delhi government appoints two DPCC officials as "government analysts" to monitor water pollution and report violations under the Water Act.

Updated on: May 08, 2026 10:42 pm IST
By Jasjeev Gandhiok
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New Delhi

The appointments follow the designation of a state water laboratory in Delhi earlier this year under Section 52 of the Water Act. (Representative photo)

The Delhi government has appointed two officials of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) as “government analysts”, who will be responsible for collecting and testing samples of water, sewage and industrial effluents collected across the city and submitting reports on these to both the state and the Centre.

In a gazette notification issued by the environment department on April 23, the government, making use of the amended provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, named Dr Nandita Moitra, Scientist-D, DPCC, and Arvind Kumar, Scientist-B, DPCC, as “government analysts” under Section 53(2) of the Water Act.

An official aware of the developments, who did not wish to be named, said, “Their responsibilities includes flagging violations and any discrepancies.”

 
water pollution
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