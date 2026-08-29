New Delhi, The Delhi government on Saturday directed exhaustive inspections of waterlogging hotspots in PWD areas, seeking a report on the same by Monday.

Delhi govt directs intensive inspection of waterlogging hotspots, urgent remediation

Earlier this week Delhi Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu held a review on the waterlogging situation with the Public Works Department , in coordination with Delhi Police, and issued directions to fix the problems.

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"Top officials and engineers have been directed to carry out inspection at specific locations. The officials have been instructed to ensure that adequate and foolproof measures to prevent waterlogging are put in place, and submit a detailed report in this regard to the Principal Secretary, PWD, by August 31," an official statement said.

According to officials, after heavy rainfall on August 24 and 25 led to waterlogging at various locations, the L-G directed concerned agencies to ensure foolproof mitigation measures so that the situation is not repeated.

"Delhi Traffic Police had identified 113 waterlogging locations during rainfall up to August 20, and a further 26 locations during rainfall of August 24. The recurrence of waterlogging at such locations necessitates a focused field-level assessment to ascertain whether any additional short-term measures can be taken by PWD within existing infrastructure and available resources," the statement said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, inspections have already been launched at several locations with officers examining drainage arrangements, outfall conditions, siltation and blockages, pumping arrangements, etc. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, inspections have already been launched at several locations with officers examining drainage arrangements, outfall conditions, siltation and blockages, pumping arrangements, etc. {{/usCountry}}

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Senior officers, including principal secretary will inspect waterlogging locations on Mehrauli-Badarpur road. Special secretary will inspect locations on MG Road, Old Delhi-Gurugram road, and the Mahipalpur Bypass, the minister said.

"We will not wait for the next spell of rain to expose the same problem. Every recurring waterlogging point needs a clear assessment and a practical solution. Accountability, quick response and continuous monitoring will remain our priority," he said.

The minister further directed PWD officers to maintain close monitoring during rest of the monsoon.

Orders have also been issued to provide jackets and raincoats bearing PWD logo to all pump-house operators, PTO pump operators, and engineers , so that responsibility can be fixed in case of any laxity.

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"Chief engineers will inspect locations falling under their respective jurisdictions, with particular emphasis on recurrent locations, including New Rohtak Road and 100 Feet Road, Burari , Balbir Singh Sidhu Marg, Prembari Underpass, and Palla and Dabri Nala Road, RTR Marg and Najafgarh-Kapashera Road ," the statement said.

The inspections shall be treated as urgent and time-bound, in view of the possibility of further heavy rainfall during the remaining monsoon period, it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.