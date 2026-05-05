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Delhi govt ends licence renewal requirement for weights and measures businesses

Delhi govt ends licence renewal requirement for weights and measures businesses

Published on: May 05, 2026 07:20 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi government has introduced lifetime validity for licences issued to manufacturers, dealers and repairers of weights and measures, doing away with the need for periodic renewals, officials said on Tuesday.

Delhi govt ends licence renewal requirement for weights and measures businesses

The government also plans to launch a mobile application to make the licensing process digital.

According to an official statement, the decision, taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is part of a broader push to improve ease of doing business and reduce compliance burden on enterprises in the national capital.

"With amendments to the Delhi Legal Metrology Rules, 2011, the government has also removed the requirement of physical site inspections before the grant of licences. Instead, licences will now be issued on the basis of self-declaration, a move aimed at cutting delays and reducing procedural hurdles," the statement read.

Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the changes are intended to simplify regulatory processes and make them more responsive to the needs of businesses.

The government is also planning to roll out a mobile application to make the licensing process fully digital, enabling businesses to access related services seamlessly and transparently, officials added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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