Delhi govt extends complete ban on firecrackers till Jan 1, 2023
Delhi environment minister said an action plan will be drawn up with the Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Revenue Department to ensure strict enforcement of the ban.
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday announced that the ban on production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers will be extended till January 1 to contain the pollution during the festival season. Rai said that the ban has been also been extended to online sale of firecrackers.
"Production, storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers are being completely banned so that people's lives can be saved," Rai tweeted.
The restriction will remain in force till January 1, 2023.
"Online sale/delivery of firecrackers will also be banned in Delhi this time. The restriction will remain in force till January 1, 2023," he said.
The minister added that an action plan will be drawn up with the Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Revenue Department to ensure strict enforcement of the ban.
Last year, the Delhi government had ordered a complete ban on sale and bursting firecrackers, including “green crackers”, in the national capital ahead of the festival season in wake of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and the deteriorating air quality. The ban was enforced in the national capital from September 28 to January 1, 2022.
The AAP had also launched the 'patakhe nahi diye jalao' campaign to create awareness against bursting of firecrackers.
