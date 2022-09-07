Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi govt extends complete ban on firecrackers till Jan 1, 2023

Delhi govt extends complete ban on firecrackers till Jan 1, 2023

delhi news
Updated on Sep 07, 2022 11:37 AM IST

Delhi environment minister said an action plan will be drawn up with the Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Revenue Department to ensure strict enforcement of the ban.

Delhi will ban the production and sale of firecrackers ahead of the country's peak pollution season. (Representative image)
Delhi will ban the production and sale of firecrackers ahead of the country's peak pollution season. (Representative image)
ByHT News Desk

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday announced that the ban on production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers will be extended till January 1 to contain the pollution during the festival season. Rai said that the ban has been also been extended to online sale of firecrackers.

"Production, storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers are being completely banned so that people's lives can be saved," Rai tweeted.

The restriction will remain in force till January 1, 2023.

"Online sale/delivery of firecrackers will also be banned in Delhi this time. The restriction will remain in force till January 1, 2023," he said.

The minister added that an action plan will be drawn up with the Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Revenue Department to ensure strict enforcement of the ban.

Last year, the Delhi government had ordered a complete ban on sale and bursting firecrackers, including “green crackers”, in the national capital ahead of the festival season in wake of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and the deteriorating air quality. The ban was enforced in the national capital from September 28 to January 1, 2022.

The AAP had also launched the 'patakhe nahi diye jalao' campaign to create awareness against bursting of firecrackers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
delhi news
delhi news
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The Kempegowda International Airport saw delays and diversions in some flights early on Monday morning.

    Flight operations at Bengaluru's Kempegowda airport return to normal

    As Bengaluru city's east and northern parts come to grips with inundated roads, uprooted trees, heavy traffic congestion and incessant rain, some daily life activities seem to be coming back to normalcy, including flight operations at the city's Kempegowda International Airport. News agency PTI reported that several flights at KIA were affected by torrential rain in the city on Sunday, with some being diverted to other cities, while some were delayed.

  • Yadav and his family have a business of packing material and food products. (File image)

    IT raids at Rajasthan home minister Rajendra Yadav’s premises: Report

    The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted search operations at premises of serving Rajasthan's minister of state for home and higher education, Rajendra Yadav. The raids are being conducted at multiple locations including Kotputli, his assembly constituency, and business premises in Uttarakhand. Yadav and his family have a business of packing material and food products such as wheat flour and pulses.

  • Cow slaughter and smuggling is banned in Bihar according to a 1955 Act. (File image)

    Patna: 5 cows dead, 10 others injured after truck turns turtle in Sasaram

    Five cows died while 10 others were injured after the truck, they were travelling in turned turtle on GT road in Patna's Sasaram area on Tuesday. According to locals, the cows were being smuggled. They even caught a person named Dipak Kumar and handed him over to the police. Police rescued the injured cows who are being treated with the help of the animal husbandry department, Sasaram Mufassil sub inspector Vikrama Kumar said.

  • Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav conduct surprise inspection at Patna hospitals.

    Tejashwi's surprise inspection exposes negligence at Patna hospital. Watch

    Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav conducted a surprise inspection at three hospitals in Patna late Tuesday night which exposed the worsening state of Patna Medical College Hospital. Yadav, who also holds the health portfolio, schooled the hospital authorities for the lapses in the functioning of PMCH and assured action against the defaulters. The corpses were not placed properly at the mortuary in the hospital and stray animals were also seen roaming in the hospital.

  • Forecasts suggested that there will be no respite immediately from the rain in Bengaluru and some parts of coastal Karnataka.

    Bengaluru floods: More rain likely, ‘orange’ alerts in these Karnataka districts

    In Malnad region, Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts are likely to see widespread light to moderate rains with isolated to scattered heavy to very heavy rains, with the same over coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts. The India Meteorological Department sounded an 'orange' alert for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts till 8:30 am on Thursday. Sudi in Ron Taluk received 174 mm of rainfall.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out