Delhi govt extends deadline for fixing plans for 24 industrial clusters

The Delhi government has decided to extend the deadline for submitting layouts for redevelopment of 24 industrial clusters in non-conforming areas (villages) in the Capital till June 30, 2022. But the issue of who will prepare the layouts has been hanging in the balance for over a decade.

The decision to extend the deadline was taken in a meeting chaired by state industries minister Satyender Jain, where representatives of the 24 industrial clusters and officials of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) were also in attendance.

“After hearing the grievances of members of associations and details submitted by secretary (industries), the minister (Jain) has directed to extend the time limit up to 30.06.2022 since major changes are being done on the issues discussed in the meeting of the proposed MPD-2041,” said a government official.

A senior DSIIDC official said, “The associations of industrial clusters are supposed to prepare the layouts. Due to the pandemic last year, the deadline was extended till December 2021. But as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is going to notify the new master plan of Delhi (MPD-2041) and also because of the pandemic, it was decided to extend the deadline by another six months.”

The 24 industrial clusters, which have been notified in batches since 2005, operate in areas that are part of rural villages (non-conforming areas) such as Khayala, Peeragarhi, Mundka, Hastsal, Anand Parbat etc. These clusters have been notified for redevelopment by the Delhi government as there was 70% or more industries operating in these areas.

While the industrial area associations have welcomed the decision to extend the deadline, they want the government to fix responsibility for preparing the redevelopment plan of their clusters.

“After hearing the grievances of members of associations and details submitted by Secretary(Industries), the minister (Jain) has directed to extend the time limit up to June 30 , 2022, since major changes are being done on the issues discussed in the meeting on the proposed MPD-2041,” said a government official.

According to norms for redevelopment of clusters of industrial concentration in non-conforming areas notified in the Master Plan of Delhi-2021 in 2012, “The redevelopment scheme will have to be prepared by the concerned local body/land owning agency in consultation with the Society (to be formed by the land owners).”

Vijay Virmani, president of the Delhi Manufactures’ Federation (an association of non-conforming industrial clusters), said, “The rules clearly say that it has to be done by the local bodies. We have been trying to convince the government to ask civic agencies to prepare the layout. But no decision has been taken so far.”

As per the MPD-2021 provisions, clusters should have a direct approach road of at least 18m right of way; 10% area is to be reserved for surface parking, loading and unloading; 10% area reserved for infrastructure requirements such as police post, fire station, pump house etc; 8% areas reserved for parks among other facilities.

Federation members said that it is not possible to convince people to give up their land for redevelopment according to the clauses mentioned in MPD 2021.

Joginder Talwar, general secretary of Delhi Manufactures’ Federation, said, “The onus to prepare the layouts for redevelopment has been put on us. But the fact is that we don’t have the power to do so. We can’t force any industry owner to give up his/her land for civic infrastructure such as road widening, fire station, etc.”

When contacted, a senior DSIIDC official aware of the development said, “We just want that these industrial clusters to redevelop and have essential facilities. The associations can get the layout plan prepared by civic agencies if they want. As they are the land owners, they will have to get the plan prepared.”

With no firm decision on the matter yet, industry owners said they are unable to freely carry out their work as their work is dependent on extension of the deadline. Ashwani Sehgal, general secretary of Peeragarhi industrial area, said, “Our licences for factory and other permission will be renewed if the deadline for submission of layouts is extended. We want a permanent solution to the problem.”