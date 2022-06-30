Delhi govt extends free ration scheme till September

New Delhi: The Delhi government has extended its free ration scheme till September 30, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced after a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

“Delhi government has been providing free ration to the people for the last couple of years. The government offers ration at a nominal rate from ration shops however for the last few years, we have been giving that for free too. We have extended this scheme till September 30 and will continue supplying free ration for the coming months too,” Kejriwal said in a digital address.

The free scheme was launched after the lockdown imposed due to the Covid pandemic to help people without livelihood options. The Delhi government has been supplying ration for free to almost 7.3 million citizens since April 2020.

“CM Arvind Kejriwal vouched for the extension of the scheme during a cabinet meeting citing back-breaking inflation and loss of livelihood during the pandemic,” a Delhi government official said.

The beneficiaries of the scheme include migrant workers, unorganized workers, construction workers, domestic helpers and even those who do not have a ration card. Under the free ration scheme, 5 kg of food grains are provided free of cost to the needy as per the eligibility prescribed under the National Food Security Act, 2013.

