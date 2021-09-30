Delhi govt extends validity of driving license, other documents till Nov 30

The Delhi government on Wednesday further extended validity of documents related to fitness, permit, driving license, registration that expired between February 2020 and September 30, 2021 till November 30.

The current deadline was September 30.

Delhi's transport department took the decision keeping in view the huge crowd at its offices for renewal of these documents during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) time.

This is the eighth extension given by the government for renewal of these documents during Covid-19 period. The first such extension was given on March 30, 2020. The dates were subsequently extended on June 9, 2020; August 24, 2020; December 27, 2020; March 26, 2021; June 17, 2021 and September 30, 2021.

The government notification has, however, made it clear that vehicle owners must have updated insurance and pollution under check (PUC) certificates. Since insurance can be renewed online, and there are many PUC centres, these documents can be renewed easily, it further said.

Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan reported that Delhi government is also integrating its transport system with banks after which the hypothecation mark will automatically be removed from registration certificates of vehicles whose owners have repaid the loan amount. This will end the need to go to banks to get hypothecation removed.

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Wednesday that the integration work will be completed by November 1.

Gahlot reviewed the progress of the faceless service launched by the Delhi government in August. He said that more than 92 per cent of driving license-related applications and 80 per cent of other requests were cleared under the faceless services.

The minister instructed the officers present in the meeting to expedite the process of resolving the technical issues, pendencies and grievances related to faceless services.

More than 78 per cent applicants of e-learning license service successfully received their learner's license at their home, the transport department said in a statement.