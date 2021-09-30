Over 92% DL applications cleared through ‘faceless services’: Delhi govt

The Delhi government’s transport department has managed to clear over 92% of driving license (DL) related applications through “faceless services” since February this year, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Wednesday.

Data shared by the minister showed that between February 19 and September 27, the department received 216,835 applications for vehicle-related services, of which 173,165 (80%) were approved.

During the same period, the department also received 208,224 DL applications, of which 193,645 (92%) were cleared.

The learner’s DL facility, which was added to the list of faceless services offered on August 7, saw 57,755 applications of which 45,495 (78.77%) received it without stepping out of their homes.

“More than a month ago, it was a huge leap of faith that the Delhi government took in the direction of public service delivery. We acknowledge that there are still challenges that a project of such a large scale are throwing at us, but I assure you that we are constantly striving to make this process seamless, and it is heartening to see other states moving towards faceless service delivery,” said Gahlot, who held a review meeting on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the minister instructed officers to expedite the process of resolving the technical issues, pendency and grievances related to faceless services. He also asked them to ensure that the user experience of transport services be pleasant so that a benchmark in public service delivery is established in the entire country.

To keep track of the faceless system, the transport department has set up three hubs at deputy commissioner’s offices in Dwarka, Sheikh Sarai and Surajmal Vihar. A grievance redressal mechanism has also been set up to address the grievances of the applicants through a central grievance control room at transport headquarters in Civil Lines, in addition to a helpline (1076) and a WhatsApp chatbot (8588820000). People can also visit www.transport.delhi.gov.in for grievances related to the faceless service. To address the queries of an applicant, the department has also facilitated help desks at all offices.

One of the most availed services under the new system has been the removal of RC hypothecation -- to claim complete ownership of the vehicle once the owner has paid the loan.

Delhi is the first state to enable automatic termination of hypothecation on full repayment of loans on vehicles.

The minister also said that the transport department has further extended the validity of documents related to fitness, permit, DL and registration that expired between February 2020 and September 30, 2021, till November 30.