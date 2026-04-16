New Delhi, As part of the efforts to enhance tree transplantation in the national capital, the Delhi government has floated an EoI to empanel technically qualified agencies equipped with specialised machinery, trained manpower and scientific expertise, according to an official document.

Delhi govt floats EoI to empanel tree transplantation agencies

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The expression of interest , issued by the forest department, mandates that empanelled agencies undertake end-to-end transplantation work, including feasibility assessment, scientific planning, root preparation, extraction using mechanical equipment, transportation, replantation and post-transplant maintenance such as irrigation, soil treatment and monitoring.

It also sets a minimum survival requirement of 80 per cent for transplanted trees over a one-year monitoring period, failing which agencies may face penalties or be required to take corrective measures.

Applicants must have prior experience in tree transplantation projects, qualified arborists and access to machinery such as hydraulic tree spade machines and cranes, as per the document.

Officials said the move aimed at ensuring transplantation must be carried out in a scientifically sound and environmentally sustainable manner.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} As reported by PTI earlier, the initiative comes amid concerns over the low survival rate of transplanted trees, with the Delhi government commissioning a scientific study to assess survival trends and improve outcomes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As reported by PTI earlier, the initiative comes amid concerns over the low survival rate of transplanted trees, with the Delhi government commissioning a scientific study to assess survival trends and improve outcomes. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa earlier told PTI that a new EoI has been floated to also facilitate the induction of advanced tree transplanter machines from abroad, which are expected to improve survival rates and reduce transplant shock. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa earlier told PTI that a new EoI has been floated to also facilitate the induction of advanced tree transplanter machines from abroad, which are expected to improve survival rates and reduce transplant shock. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A senior official aware of the matter said the institute conducting the study had initially sought one year to complete it but has now been asked to submit its report within three months "so that necessary changes can be made and further loss of transplanted trees can be prevented". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior official aware of the matter said the institute conducting the study had initially sought one year to complete it but has now been asked to submit its report within three months "so that necessary changes can be made and further loss of transplanted trees can be prevented". {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officials added that existing methods largely rely on backhoe loaders, which often damage roots and contribute to transplant shock.

The minutes of the forest department meeting with empanelled agencies held in January noted that agencies were not consistently following permissions issued by tree officers or adhering to approved tree preservation plans and timelines.

The meeting also stressed the need for stronger oversight, including inspection of transplantation sites by tree Officers and directions to improve survival outcomes.

Officials further recommended developing a system to capture detailed data on each transplanted tree, including species, girth and survival rates, to guide future policy decisions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON