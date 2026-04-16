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Delhi govt floats EoI to empanel tree transplantation agencies

Delhi govt floats EoI to empanel tree transplantation agencies

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 03:52 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, As part of the efforts to enhance tree transplantation in the national capital, the Delhi government has floated an EoI to empanel technically qualified agencies equipped with specialised machinery, trained manpower and scientific expertise, according to an official document.

Delhi govt floats EoI to empanel tree transplantation agencies

The expression of interest , issued by the forest department, mandates that empanelled agencies undertake end-to-end transplantation work, including feasibility assessment, scientific planning, root preparation, extraction using mechanical equipment, transportation, replantation and post-transplant maintenance such as irrigation, soil treatment and monitoring.

It also sets a minimum survival requirement of 80 per cent for transplanted trees over a one-year monitoring period, failing which agencies may face penalties or be required to take corrective measures.

Applicants must have prior experience in tree transplantation projects, qualified arborists and access to machinery such as hydraulic tree spade machines and cranes, as per the document.

Officials said the move aimed at ensuring transplantation must be carried out in a scientifically sound and environmentally sustainable manner.

Officials added that existing methods largely rely on backhoe loaders, which often damage roots and contribute to transplant shock.

The minutes of the forest department meeting with empanelled agencies held in January noted that agencies were not consistently following permissions issued by tree officers or adhering to approved tree preservation plans and timelines.

The meeting also stressed the need for stronger oversight, including inspection of transplantation sites by tree Officers and directions to improve survival outcomes.

Officials further recommended developing a system to capture detailed data on each transplanted tree, including species, girth and survival rates, to guide future policy decisions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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