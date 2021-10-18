Delhi govt floats tender for new version of its jobs portal, Rojgar Bazaar 2.0

The Delhi government has issued tenders for developing a portal, Rojgar Bazaar 2.0, to act as a facilitator for providing employment related services to the youth of the national capital. The site will use artificial intelligence to draw up the best job matches and will offer end-to-end employment related information to those on the lookout for jobs in the city, the government said in a statement on Monday.

“Tenders were floated by the Delhi government’s employment department on October 14. The Rojgar Bazaar 2.0 will be a gateway to access skill training, career guidance and skill credentialing and a mobile app will also be made available,” the statement issued by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s office read.

Sisodia said the launch of Rojgar Bazaar 1.0 in August last year, at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, turned out to be “a lifeline for the unemployed youth as well as small businesses of Delhi”.

“Over 1.4 million job seekers and 1 million jobs have already been advertised on the current Rojgar Bazaar portal and no other job matching platform by any state government has been so successful,” he said.

“But we don’t want to stop there. The Rojgar Bazaar 2.0 portal will bring together all services related to skill training, career guidance and job matching on a first-of-its-kind digital platform in India. In addition to AI based smart-matching and employer verification, the platform will also provide a range of other critical services. This will range from skilling, career guidance, skill credentialing and automated analytics services, all of which will help in enhancing the job seekers’ ability to gain meaningful livelihood,” Sisodia said.

While services such as skilling and career guidance will help the job seeker to pursue an aspirational career, a strong analytics platform will provide the government with rich insights to frame policies and drive on ground positive impact, the minister further said.

As a substantial number of unorganised workers cannot access the digital platform, the Delhi government will also put in place centres from where they can access the Rozgar Bazaar platform and to also drive synergy with other ongoing social sector programmes, the statement said.