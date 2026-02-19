Delhi govt forms panel to draft drone policy

The Delhi government has constituted an apex committee of high-ranking officials to study the drone policies of several states and draft a comprehensive framework governing the use of drones in the national capital, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday. Lieutenant governor VK Saxena had directed the Delhi chief secretary to explore replicating drone policies from different states. (Hindustan Times)

“The committee, comprising the Information Technology department secretary, a special commissioner-rank police officer, and an official from the Delhi government’s home department, is examining policies from Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand,” the official, who asked not to be identified, said.

Officials have also visited Andhra Pradesh to study its policy firsthand.

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena had directed the Delhi chief secretary to explore replicating drone policies from Telangana and Himachal Pradesh following a deadly blast at the Red Fort in November last year.

An official familiar with the exercise said the policy formulation is likely to take “a few months” as the committee works out modalities. The learnings from state visits will be incorporated while shaping Delhi’s own policy, with a focus on regulation, technology adoption, and institutional support.

The proposed policy aims to promote drone usage across sectors including research and development, capacity building, disaster management, pollution control, and education, while creating an ecosystem for innovation and skill development.

As part of the consultation process, the government has held discussions with academic and technical institutions, including IIT-Delhi, to seek expert inputs on drone technology and policy design. IIT-Madras may also be roped in to provide technical support, particularly in areas related to innovation, testing, and advanced applications.

Higher education institutions in Delhi, including the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women and Netaji Subhas University of Technology, are expected to play a role in capacity building and training. The government also plans to develop courses, syllabus, and training modules related to drones.

Officials said the policy will emphasise research and development, with plans to encourage institutions to offer specialised programmes and hands-on training for students. A dedicated research and development centre for drones in Delhi is also under consideration to promote indigenous innovation and support startups and young entrepreneurs. The proposed centre would focus on testing, certification, innovation support, and industry-academia collaboration.

Industry bodies are being consulted as well. The Drone Federation of India may provide support in policy formulation, industry outreach, and capacity building.

The policy is expected to outline drone applications for public services, including pollution control measures such as water sprinkling in pollution hotspots, and disaster management operations like search, rescue, and relief during floods, fires, and other emergencies.

Training and skill development will be another focus area, with structured programmes planned for students and young professionals to prepare a skilled workforce for the growing drone sector.

“The policy aims to position Delhi as a hub for drone innovation, research and application,” a second official said.