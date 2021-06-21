Delhi govt launches 1-year diploma course in 'Meditation and Yoga Sciences'

The one-year diploma course in 'Meditation and Yoga Sciences', launched by the Delhi government on Monday, started from Monday on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2021. The government said that around 450 candidates have enrolled themselves in the course.

"With the aim of making Yoga and Meditation reach door to door, we launched a new Yoga Center in Delhi today. Yoga is very important for better health in this time of pandemic," chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted after launching the course on Sunday. He also said that from October 1, the instructors completing the course will train people in different parts of Delhi free of cost.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Twitter, "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today, upon the upcoming occasion of International Yoga Day addressed the first batch of 'Yoga and Meditation Diploma' at Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University. To take Yoga and Meditation to the masses, these youths will be -available in the service of Delhiites from October 2."

The main theme of International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2021 is 'Yoga For Wellness' that focuses on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being.

International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21. The UN General Assembly in 2014 overwhelmingly adopted a draft resolution, declaring June 21 as International Yoga Day.

India is celebrating the seventh International Day of Yoga virtually due to Covid-19 pandemic. The lead programme of the event, held by the Union Ayush ministry, began at 6:30am with an address from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.