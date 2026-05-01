New Delhi, The Delhi government is planning to bring a borewell policy to mitigate water shortage in the capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday.

Delhi govt mulling borewell policy to tackle water shortage: CM Rekha Gupta

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Gupta took part in the 'Catch the Rain' event organised by the Delhi Jal Board as part of a rainwater harvesting programme.

"The Delhi government is considering bringing in a borewell policy. But only those houses and residential colonies which have a proper functioning water harvesting system will be eligible to get an authorised borewell," Gupta said.

"We have to realise the value of water. Looking at the future, there is a need for everyone to save water," the chief minister highlighted.

She also unveiled a dedicated mascot for DJB's 'Catch the Rain' initiative.

"Steps like subsidies up to ₹50,000 by the government, discounts of 10-15 per cent on water bills, and free technical assistance are accelerating progress in this direction. Now the goal is to make every home, every rooftop, and every institution an active part of this effort," Gupta said in a post on X.

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the urgency of the situation, the chief minister said the water crisis issue can no longer remain limited to discussion and demands immediate, decisive action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the urgency of the situation, the chief minister said the water crisis issue can no longer remain limited to discussion and demands immediate, decisive action. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "With rising population and rapid urban development driving up demand, and limited water sources and depleting groundwater levels, rainwater harvesting rooted in India's traditional knowledge systems, must now be prioritised," Gupta said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "With rising population and rapid urban development driving up demand, and limited water sources and depleting groundwater levels, rainwater harvesting rooted in India's traditional knowledge systems, must now be prioritised," Gupta said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As part of the campaign, the government will make rainwater harvesting systems mandatory for all buildings measuring 100 square metres or more. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As part of the campaign, the government will make rainwater harvesting systems mandatory for all buildings measuring 100 square metres or more. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Citizens adopting the system will be eligible for a rebate of up to 10 per cent on water bills," she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Citizens adopting the system will be eligible for a rebate of up to 10 per cent on water bills," she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, who was also present at the event, the initiative is part of a broader rainwater harvesting programme. "Rainwater harvesting in government establishments must be implemented in a serious and time-bound manner," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, who was also present at the event, the initiative is part of a broader rainwater harvesting programme. "Rainwater harvesting in government establishments must be implemented in a serious and time-bound manner," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Failure to comply will invite strict action; an initial 10 per cent cut will be imposed, and if lapses continue, the connection will be disconnected, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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