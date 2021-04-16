Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi govt names Manish Sisodia as nodal minister for Covid-19 management
delhi news

Delhi govt names Manish Sisodia as nodal minister for Covid-19 management

Manish Sisodia will be responsible for inter-ministerial coordination till further orders.
ANI |
UPDATED ON APR 16, 2021 01:56 PM IST
Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia.(PTI)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia would be functioning as Nodal Minister for Covid management in the national capital, said the Delhi government on Friday.

He will also be responsible for inter-ministerial coordination till further orders.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting today over the ongoing Covid-19 situation in the city. Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other senior officials will also be presented at the meeting.

On the fifth consecutive day on Thursday, the city has reported over 10,000 fresh cases. As per the latest health bulletin, with this, the total Covid-19 cases in Delhi now stand at 7,84,137, including 54,309 active cases, 7,18,176 recoveries, and 11,652 deaths.

In an effort to curb the spread of the contagious virus, the Delhi government has also imposed a weekend curfew in a view of the grim coronavirus situation in the national capital from Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Delhi Covid Updates
RR vs DC
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP