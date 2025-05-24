Delhi govt plans 11 ‘mini-secretariats’

The Delhi government is planning to set up 11 mini-secretariats across the capital’s revenue districts to bring governance closer to the people and improve access to public services. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta. (PTI)

District magistrates (DMs) have been asked to identify space within the district to house these mini-secretariats, which will bring together multiple departments—such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), the revenue department, and social welfare—under one roof.

The aim, officials said, is to reduce the need for residents to visit different locations for different services. “The chief minister has directed that suitable spaces be identified for establishing the mini-secretariats, with the vision of making multi-agency public services more accessible. The process is being prioritised,” said a senior Delhi government official, asking not to be named.

Delhi is currently divided into 11 revenue districts, each headed by a DM who oversees administrative offices including those of the additional district magistrate, subdivisional magistrates, tehsildars and sub-registrars. These offices handle a wide range of functions—from magisterial and revenue matters to property registration and the issuance of statutory documents.

By decentralising functions currently housed at the Delhi Secretariat in ITO and in offices scattered across Civil Lines, Kashmere Gate and other locations, the mini-secretariats are expected to ensure more localised and integrated governance.

A senior official explained the rationale: “Due to the multiplicity of agencies, many residents get confused and hassled. For instance, someone may go to the MCD to report a blocked drain only to discover it falls under the DJB. Then they have to travel to the DJB office, which might be in a different part of the city. If these key departments are co-located, people can simply go to the next office within the same complex and get their issue resolved.”

At present, most government departments are housed separately, requiring citizens to shuttle between locations to access services. “The idea is to ensure administrative efficiency and citizen-centric governance. The mini-secretariats will function as integrated administrative hubs, coordinating public services at the district level,” said a revenue department official.

In the south-west district—Delhi’s largest, covering 420 square kilometres and home to over 3.2 million registered voters—a site has already been identified in Dwarka for the proposed mini-secretariat.

“The district is divided into three subdivisions—Kapashera, Najafgarh and Dwarka—and has 77 villages, many along the Delhi-Haryana border,” said a senior official. “Having a centralised point where all government services are available will greatly benefit residents, especially those in remote areas.”

The same official added that cost estimates for the Dwarka mini-secretariat are currently being prepared. “We’re likely to propose space for 12 to 13 government departments, including MCD, PWD, DJB, health services and welfare departments,” the official said.

Meanwhile, other districts have begun the process of identifying suitable locations, but challenges remain—especially in more congested parts of the city.

A district magistrate, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “In districts like east and central Delhi, where space is extremely limited, the main issue is the lack of ready-to-use sites. Acquiring new land is possible, but that would make the process longer. Most DM offices simply don’t have the space to accommodate many additional departments.”

Despite the hurdles, the government is keen to push the project forward. Officials say the move aligns with the broader goal of streamlining service delivery and improving the day-to-day governance experience for Delhi’s citizens.